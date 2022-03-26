Brave Kingdom can’t quite recover from early Boyle red card

Pádraig Boyle stepped up to the plate in a major way in the Kingdom's defeat at the hands of Westmeath in the Division 2A semi-final in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A SEMI-FINAL

Westmeath 2-18

Kerry 0-21

It’ll be of absolutely no consolation to the Kingdom that they were the better side in defeat, if anything it’ll make the frustration all that much more pointed.

Down to fourteen men for over an hour of play, to come as close as they did – in the second half particularly – to turning over their hosts in Mullingar was a display of sheer resilience and valour against the odds.

Of course, more than anything they’ll be rueing Mikey Boyle’s first half dismissal. It put the green and gold on the backfoot and allowed Westmeath a platform in the game they otherwise would have struggled to gain, we would suggest, given how events played out.

Conjecture? Certainly. All the same watching events in Cusack Park one was left with the nagging feeling of what if... Would Kerry have conceded two goals had their sweeper enforcer been on the pitch?

Never say never – and Davy Glennon has all the quality in the world as he showed with a brilliant finish before half-time – but certainly it would have been a much closer affair.

Precisely what sort of a pattern the game might have followed were it not for Boyle’s red card we’ll never know. What we do know is that despite it Kerry actually fronted up really well to his absence, starting in the first half.

Up until then the game was very much in the getting-to-know-you phase, with nothing to separate the sides on the scoreboard after ten minutes at two apiece – Joey Boyle and Killian Doyle for Westmeath, Shane Conway and Paudie O’Connor for Kerry.

Then came Boyle’s dismissal for an off-the-ball incident on Robbie Greville after a free had already been awarded against the Ballyduff man – and all Stephen Molumphy’s best laid plans went up in smoke.

It required retrenchment and a redoubling of efforts from everyone in green and gold and in that they weren’t found wanting. Indeed, they even managed to fashion a lead by the quarter hour mark – 0-3 to 0-5 following a lovely score by an on-form Shane Nolan.

Eventually, though, the sheer weight of Westmeath numbers were going to tell and a goal from Niall Mitchell on nineteen minutes – kicked home following a long-range pass from Greville – made clear the challenge Kerry were facing.

In its wake Westmeath took control in a major way, despite a prompt response from Nolan straight away. The home side then shot five in-a-row with Killian Doyle now finding his range in a big way to lead by five – 1-8 to 0-6 – coming up on the half hour.

Nevertheless Kerry were playing quite well and with a long range pointed free by Pádraig Boyle kick-started a little bit of a revival up to in and around the 35 minute mark.

Following a brilliant score from Fionán Mackessy on 37 minutes there was just three in it… and then, again, the weight of numbers told with Westmeath getting in for a second goal, this time from Davy Glennon who finished brilliantly.

That pushed it back out to a six point game, all the Kingdom’s good work negated at a stroke. One last point in the half, a brilliant effort from Colin Walsh, limited the damage somewhat, but with five points between the sides – 2-9 to 0-10 – it felt like an uphill challenge for the second half, even with the breeze at their backs.

Having lost Nolan at half-time to injury, the odds of a Kerry victory seemed to stretch out that much more, but it was then that the remaining Boyle brother came into his own hitting three points inside the opening ten minutes to leave Kerry within three, 2-10 to 0-13.

Westmeath, with those goals in the bank, were able just about to keep Kerry at arm’s length with points from Killian Doyle – as well as subs Niall O’Brien and Jack Gillen – keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

By 55 minutes the hosts had stretched their advantage to five, 2-15 to 0-16. Bit by bit, however, Kerry’s superiority in the play became that much more pointed and began to be reflected on the scoreboard.

Four in-a-row from a luminous Conway (a free), Boyle (a free), Maurice O’Connor (on at the break for Nolan) and Fionán Mackessy brought it back to a single point game – 2-15 to 0-20.

Despite it all, Kerry were again within sniffing distance of a place in the final. Alas as we say the sheer weight of numbers, coupled with the effort required to bring it to that point, began to catch up with the Kingdom.

First a free from Doyle stretched it a little and with follow up points by Greville and Gillen it felt like Westmeath were in the clear. Not quite yet, though. Conway scored a brilliant point in injury time and very nearly scored a late goal with the help of Daniel Collins, alas the effort was blocked and sent out for a ‘65.

With three between the sides the Lixnaw man dropped it short and hoped for the best. It ended up being deflected wide and a little too close to comfort for Westmeath. This is what dying with your boots on looks like.

It was a magnificent effort by the green and gold, but as we say there’s no comfort in that. Westmeath march on to the final. Kerry lick their wounds and prepare for the Joe McDonagh Cup.

WESTMEATH: Noel Conaty, Darragh Egerton, Jack Galvin, Conor Shaw, Aaron Craig, Tommy Doyle, Aonghus Clarke, Robbie Greville (0-1), Cormac Boyle (0-1), Kevin Regan, Joey Boyle (0-3), Killian Doyle (0-9, 8f), Derek McNicholas, Eoin Keyes (0-1), Niall Mitichell (1-0) Subs: Davy Glennon (1-0) for A Clarke, 29, Niall O’Brien (0-1) for E Keyes, 42, Johnny Bermingham for A Craig, 52, Jack Gillen (0-1) for D McNicholas, 58, Shane McGovern for K Regan, 71,

KERRY: Louis Dee, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Eoin Ross, Michael Leane, Colin Walsh (0-1), Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins, Shane Conway (0-8, 5f), Shane Nolan (0-2), Colum Harty, Paudie O’Connor (0-2), Pádraig Boyle (0-52f), Paudie Ahern Subs: Maurice O’Connor (0-1) for S Nolan (inj), half-time, Niall Mulcahy for P Ahern, 44, Fionán O’Sullivan for G Dooley, 51, Seán Weir for E Ross, 74

REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimmons (Offaly)