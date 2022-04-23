Boyle brothers power Kingdom to huge win away to Carlow

A Pádraig Boyle masterclass powered the Kingdom to a fifteen point victory on the road to Carlow on Saturday afternoon Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 2

Carlow 0-15

Kerry 3-21

What is it about Kerry hurling that they perform at their best when backs are to the wall?

After the disappointment of last week the Kingdom roared back with their best performance of the season to put the rest of their Joe McDonagh Cup rivals on notice that they’re not done yet, not by a long shot.

The defeat to Down in the first round still does put the green and gold at a disadvantage as they seek a place in the final – and if anything the quality of this display makes last week’s all the more difficult to fathom – but with this fifteen-point victory on the road they can at least begin to dream again.

Right from the off the Kingdom looked an almost utterly different side from a week before in Austin Stack Park. Stephen Molumphy’s men brought an intensity and an energy to the affair that was sorely lacking against Down.

Perhaps, it’s too simple to put it down solely to the return of Mikey Boyle to the starting fifteen and, yet, pretty much straight away you could see the air of authority the Ballyduff veteran projected.

It gave Kerry a much more solid platform to build upon and seemed to engender a greater confidence in his colleagues, who played a much more proactive style of hurling that rocked Carlow on their heels early doors.

Indeed, with the breeze – and it was a substantial breeze blowing down towards the scoreboard end in Dr Cullen Park – at their backs one would have expected Carlow to make the early running.

Instead it was the men in green and gold who took hold of the game from very early on. Just a minute in Pádraig Boyle fed Shane Conway for a sweet point and when the Lixnaw man followed it up with a second a minute later one very quickly got a sense that this was a different Kerry side in action.

Carlow did shoot back on six minutes through Chris Nolan with a beauty from the side line on the stand side, but Kerry retained the initiative and with another three on the spin – Boyle and Conway sharing the placed-ball duties – were out to a five point lead with 23 minutes gone, 0-1 to 0-6.

The home crowd were surely beginning to get restless at this stage and on the pitch Carlow responded in kind with Marty Kavanagh getting his first of the afternoon from the placed ball on 25 minutes.

Their star man getting up and running sparked something in Carlow and they went on to out-score Kerry six points to two to the break – including a brilliant side line cut by centre-back Diarmuid Byrne – to reduce the margin to one, 0-7 to 0-8.

To carry a single point lead at the break having been five clear on two occasions might have been considered a little disappointing from a Kerry point of view, but one has to bear that breeze firmly in mind.

Before the game Molumphy and his management team would have taken a lead at the break of any sort gladly. With the breeze to come for the second half Kerry’s fate was very much in their own hands.

Carlow carried their second quarter improvement into the start of the third and were level at nine apiece on 41 minutes. Kerry, though, still looked that cut above their rivals.

Pádraig Boyle continued his fine form from the first half and, if anything, turbo-charged it in the second half starting with another expertly taken placed-balls on 42 and 43 minutes, before landing a brilliant goal on 45.

The Ballyduff man rising highest above his man to claim a Louis Dee puck-out before bearing down in goal – Kerry now two-on-one – and finishing powerfully to the back of the net, 0-10 to 1-11.

Even at that early stage of the second half, with over twenty minutes still to go, it felt like Kerry had struck a decisive blow against the Leinster men, an impression reinforced with Kerry hitting the next three scores against a shell-shocked Carlow – a Boyle ‘65, a brilliant score from play by wing-back Eoin Ross and another from Colum Harty.

Marty Kavanagh kept Carlow ticking over, but Kerry continued to be rampant with further scores from Boyle, Niall Mulcahy (on at half-time), and the returning Jordan Conway, who’s been through a terrible time with injuries in the last twelve months.

Kerry had the ball in the back of Carlow’s net a second time on 62 minutes through Shane Conway – shortly after Mulcahy forced a save from Brian Tracey – as the Kingdom ran completely rampant.

Carlow did force a save a minute later from Louis Dee – and another on 67 minutes when Kavanagh pulled brilliantly on a shot from a point off the upright – but there was never any chance of Carlow getting back into this one.

A point emphatically proven with Maurice O’Connor pointing on 68 minutes and Mulcahy, showing a blistering turn of pace to burn his man and shoot from an acute angle, on 69 bagging the game’s third goal.

This was a lights out to chequered flag victory for the Kingdom and they were full value for it. What a difference a week makes, what a difference a Boyle makes.

Kerry are back.

CARLOW: Brian Tracey, Paul Doyle, Conor Lawlor, Michael Doyle, Jack McCullagh, Diarmuid Bryne (0-1, sideline), Fiachra Fitzpatrick, Jack Kavanagh, Conor Kehoe, Seán Murphy, John Michael Nolan (0-1), Kevin McDonald, Richard Coady, Martin Kavanagh (0-10, 8f), Chris Nolan (0-1) Subs: Tony Lawlor for J Kavanagh (inj), 2, Paul Coady for C Kehoe, half-time, Ted Joyce for K McDonald, 53, Fiach O’Toole (0-1) for T Lawlor, 61, Niall Bolger for F Fitzpatrick, 66

KERRY: Louis Dee, Flor McCarthy, Eoin Ross (0-1), Eric Leen, Seán Weir, Mikey Boyle, Fionán Mackessy, Michael Leane, Colin Walsh, Pádraig Boyle (1-11, 7f, 3 ‘65s), Column Harty (0-1), Paudie O’Connor, Gavin Dooley, Daniel Collins, Shane Conway (1-3, 1f) Subs: Niall Mulcahy (1-2) for G Dooley, half-time, Maurice O’Connor (0-1) for D Collins, 42, Jordan Conway (0-2) for C Harty, 52, Daniel O’Carroll for C Walsh, 59, Mark Heffernan for S Conway, 66

REFEREE: Shane Hynes (Galway)