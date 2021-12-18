Bourke keen to keep the momentum going in Tipperary this weekend

MUNSTER CLUB IFC SEMI-FINAL

Drom & Inch v Na Gaeil

Sunday, December 19

Templetuohy, 1.30pm

The most remarkable story of the season rumbles on this weekend as Na Gaeil get set to for their first foray into Munster action since their victorious junior campaign of three seasons ago.

The story of their county intermediate final triumph you couldn’t have made up. It wasn’t without its controversy, of course, but the way the players rallied to the cause and won despite the difficult predicament they were in was something special. Very special.

Stepping into the breach at practically the last moment was Mark Bourke to take over as manager after the incumbent, Jerome Stack, stepped away from the role.

Bourke, a Na Gaeil man, a former manager of St Senans, and a selector with the Stack was probably ideally placed to do so, despite the last-minute upheaval.

“To be fair Jerome [Stack] did all the heavy lifting on this, all we’re doing, myself and Paul Daly came in with a bigger role,” he explained.

"We’re just trying to keep the momentum going for the next week or two anyway. If we can get over this line then we’ll see, you know?

“I’ve been there anyway all year. I’ve just been in the background. It’s nothing new really, it's just extra responsibility on a few of the drills, but everything else is the same really.

"There’s been no change in terms of that. Everyone has just got more responsibility at training.”

While it would probably be unfair on the previous manager to describe the transition as seamless, it was probably as good a handover of power as possibly could have been expected under the circumstances.

Certainly it didn’t seem to affect the players in their final with Beaufort, when they hit the ground running and never once looked back. After all the drama and controversy of the build up to win, and to win like that, has to have provided a real boost to the panel of players.

“Absolutely [they’re buzzing]. It was unbelievable,” Bourke confirmed.

"A lot of people still can’t believe it. In such a fashion and with such drama before hand. The adrenaline and all that. I’d say, to be fair, there was a come down from it, because there was a build up and the adrenaline was so high I’d say on that day.

"They were really lethargic I’d say this [past] week so it obviously took a lot out of them emotionally and mentally, but they’re coming back up now again thanks be to God and hopefully we’ll have them in some shape for next week.”

A return to provincial action from the club just three years on from their last Munster campaign one might expect the players to take to the task like old pros, but as Bourke explained, it’s not quite that straightforward.

“They do… and they don’t, you know? From what I heard there was only four of those players [who started the final] last Saturday on the team that won the All Ireland two years ago,” he said.

"So there is a whole new crop in fairness, but they have been there with the senior team two years ago in terms of support and they knew what was going on, because they were a good minor team themselves.

"I would think they have a good idea of what’s coming ahead of them and hopefully they’ll respond in kind.”

The challenge of this weekend is Drom & Inch. The Tipperary champions. It’s a game many will expect Na Gaeil to triumph in with Jack Barry expected back and with Diarmuid O’Connor with another two weeks to fully recover from his injury. Captain Eoin Doody, however, is not expected to feature.

Still you have to imagine that Na Gaeil will take nothing for granted, despite going in stronger than they did the county final with Beaufort. Their new manager certainly isn’t.

“They [Drom & Inch] seem to have a serious bunch of performers in terms of hurling especially, but they certainly have some footballers there as well," he noted.

"I know they have one Tipperary senior and a few All Ireland winning guys from three or four years ago, the 2015 minor team. They’ll be operating at a good level.

"They’ll play as a team. They have a plan and we’ll be trying to get the better of them.”

The stand-out footballer on the Drom & Inch side is probably Tipp senior Emmett Moloney, but for most people all eyes will be on the 2019 Hurler of the Year, Seamus Callanan as Bourke acknowledged.

“I don’t know if he’s a stand-out footballer, but in fairness to him he knows how to operate,” he said.

"You don’t get hurler of the year of the whole country for nothing at all. He can operate very well. I’ve seen one or two clips of them and he's a big-sized man, so I don’t know, we’ll have to come up with something for him.

"The hurlers are just as adept at the football, maybe not at county level, but at club certainly they would be very influential.”

The odds must be with Na Gaeil this weekend. If they can bounce back from the lethargy Bourke referenced then they're more than good enough to win here.

Verdict: Na Gaeil

Who are Drom & Inch?

Anybody who’s been to Semple Stadium for a championship match will know the little village or maybe even hamlet of Inch on the way to Thurles. At the end of the village – as you come from the Nenagh side – is the grounds of the Drom & Inch GAA club.

Practically a stone’s throw from Thurles – the self-proclaimed home of hurling – it shouldn’t come as much surprise to anyone that the club is much more so focussed on the small ball code.

Indeed, it’s not at all an outrageous suggestion to say that their victory in the Tipp intermediate championship this year was in no small part helped by the fact they bowed out of the Tipp hurling championship at the group stage.

That’s not, of course, to say that they’ve got no history or interest in football. They do clearly.

They were a senior side in Tipp until relegation at the end of the 2018 season and they’ve got a Tipperary senior footballer in their ranks with centre-back Emmett Moloney a key figure for the club throughout their Tipperary championship and also their Munster quarter-final victory over Waterford’s Portlaw.

Even if Moloney is their stand-out footballer, the player with the most star power for Drom & Inch is unquestionably Tipperary hurling icon Seamus Callanan.

The four-time All Star winner usually lines out for Drom & Inch at centre-forward, however, he tends to play more as a sweeper.

Another former Tipp hurling star, David Butler, lines out at full-forward and in the quarter-final with delivered 1-1. Certainly a player Na Gaeil boss Mark Bourke will have to come up with some sort of a plan for – Enda O’Connor, perhaps, could be relied upon to keep him quiet?

All in all Drom & Inch are not a side to take lightly, but Na Gaeil will nevertheless be considered warm favourites for this weekend’s showdown in Templetuohy.