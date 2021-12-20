Bourke: ‘A test like this is great but we will need to be much better in the final’

In the Munster Club intermediate football semi-final against Tipperary champions Drom-Inch at Templetuohy on Sunday last Na Gaeil were hot favourites to advance, but they were put to the pin of their collar to account from Tipp champions who simply never gave up and who were in no way over-awed by the opposition.

Na Gaeil manager, Mark Bourke confessed to being “hugely relieved” at the outcome.

“This was always going to be a dog-fight. They set themselves up properly and we found it very hard to break them down,” he said.

The manager felt his players had ”dipped” a bit after the win over Beaufort in the Kerry final.

“That game took an awful lot out of our lads, physically and mentally, and I suppose it was bound to have an effect,” he added.

He singled out goalkeeper Devon Burns for special praise.

“That save late on was a match-winning one”, he said.

And he also lauded the contribution of Dan Goggin.

“He was outstanding and he was the orchestrator of everything we did.”

Mark Bourke, extending condolences to the O’Connor family, whose bereavement robbed him of the services of Enda and Diarmuid O Connor, said that he mentioned this to the players beforehand, and urged them to ensure that the boys would have the opportunity to play in a Munster final.

The manager felt the tight pitch did not help Na Gaeil, particularly against a big physical team who presented them with the kind of challenge they were not accustomed to.

“A test like this is great but we will need to be much better in the final,” he added.