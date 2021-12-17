Border tensions as Gneeveguilla take on Boherbue for place in Munster final

Gneeveguilla face off against their neighbours across the Cork border, Boherbue, on Saturday afternoon in the Mallow GAA Complex Photo by Barry Cregg / Sportsfile

MUNSTER CLUB JFC SEMI-FINAL

Boherbue (Cork) v Gneeveguilla

Saturday, December 18

Mallow 1:30pm

It is 11 years since a Gneeveguilla team graced a provincial fixture, which is a hell of lot more recent that Boherbue who never have.

On Saturday, in the Mallow GAA Complex, the near neighbours from either side of the Blackwater river play each other for a place in the Munster Club IFC final, and while the Kerry champions will carry the favourites tag into the game, they will do so cautiously.

Boherbue won their first every Cork Junior A football title a few weeks ago, overcoming Aghinagh, Urhan and then Ballinhassig in the county final. That followed on from wins over Lyre, Castlemagner and Cullen in the Duhallow element of the championship.

Last week they hammered Clare champions Ballyvaughan by 2-15 to 0-1. It’s a result that really won’t inform Gneeveguilla at all about what their Cork opponent will bring on Saturday.

For their part, the East Kerry club can only focus on the best of what delivered them the county junior premier title a few weeks ago.

It was far from a perfect performance against Skellig Rangersk but it was the sort of gut-check victory that should be worth plenty as Gneeveguilla head out into Munster.

The pain of losing that 2020 Junior Premier final to Ballydonoghue a couple of months earlier should also provide plenty of motivation.

Boherbue might feel they are in bonus territory, but they will be no pushover. Still, players of the quality of Eoin Fitzgerald, Darren Brosnan, Pa Warren, Conor Herlihy and Mike Murphy should see the Kerry champions reach the Munster final.

Verdict: Gneeveguilla

Match Information

Referee: Paddy Smith (Waterford)

Extra-time if necessary (result on the day)

Live Streaming available via www.clubber.ie