Border skirmish: Boherbue’s story mirrors that of Gneeveguilla

Just a short distance separates the clubs either side of the county bounds in the prospect of a fascinating tussle.

And with the pair turning the corner following late summer reversals in delayed county finals from the previous season, there is much to admire about the gutsy efforts of both Boherebue and Gneeveguilla on recovering from the body blows of reverse results.

Cork’s record in this provincial JAFC has been disappointing with just three outright titles to their credit. That’s in sharp contrast to Kerry representatives holding dominance and Gneeveguilla holding the favourites tag here.

However, when it comes to experience, Boherbue are a seasoned outfit, five times divisional winners and they can take encouragement from displays by neighbours Knocknagree and Dromtarriffe in this Munster JAFC over recent years.

For three seasons prior to pre-Covid, two representatives per division progressed to the county championship series.

One recalls the 2017 Duhallow JAFC Final replay, a September night will be forever remembered in Boherbue when 29 years of famine and frustration came to an end after they produced one of the great performances to claim a long overdue Duhallow JAFC title by defeating Knocknagree.

Delight greeted the full time whistle as Boherbue celebrated the club’s greatest success since the 1989 divisional crown. By doing so, Boherbue flagged their rising stock to better the big guns when the championship pressure was exerted within Duhallow.

Disappointingly their county involvement ended with a JAFC quarter-final defeat to Iveleary whereas Knocknagree re-ignited their season on collecting county honours before bettering Dromid Pearses in a Munster Final en route to adding All Ireland accolades.

Roll on twelve months, almost a carbon copy to the previous season, Boherbue pipping Dromtarriffe to retain their divisional crown after a replay only to falter in the county whereas Dromtarriffe recovered to claim a county JAFC title.

And into the Munster campaign, Dromtarriffe were left to reflect on a narrow defeat in the final to Beaufort after extra time.

There was every reason for Boherbue to be optimistic to earn a breakthrough yet it took five years to deliver the county pot of gold for the first time in the club’s history.

That came after a hefty defeat to Iveleary to the delayed 2020 county final but in key games against Cullen, Urhan and Ballinhassig, the Duhallow champions underlined their unwavering resolve and conviction that gritty opponents failed to match with Boherbue rewarded in overdue success.

For Boherbue, the experienced Kevin Murphy keeps a good goal, Niall Murphy, Mikie O’Gorman, Gerry O’Sullivan and Daniel Buckley backbone a solid defence. At midfield, Kevin Cremin and Patrick Daly are consistent performers.

Up front, Andrew O’Connor and Adrian Murphy are playmakers though there are doubts surrounding the fitness of both Jerry O’Connor and Denis McCarthy.

The loss of either one may well blunt Boherbue’s attacking edge though they have the advantage of an outing already in the Munster campaign, albeit, a sort of mismatch against Ballyvaughan.

Of course, Boherbue bounced back from a heavy defeat to high flying Iveleary in the 2020 county final.

Much the same scenario for Gneeveguilla, incurring an extra-time defeat to Ballydonoughue to the rearranged 2020 Kerry Premier Junior Final only for a resurgent side to answer back within six weeks in the current campaign to account for an out of sorts St Michaels / Foilmore in a Kerry semi-final before requiring extra-time to dispose the interest of Skellig Rangers in the decider.

Such days are cherished, Gneeveguilla adding to their previous county title won in 2000 though the club operated in higher ranks for a spell, enjoying a county and Munster Intermediate title from 2010.

Gneeveguilla can boost a competent all round balanced side, 2017 All-Ireland minor medallist Pa Warren is a key man in defence alongside Padraig O’Connor, Darren Brosnan and Paul O’Leary with Ronán Collins and Conor Herlihy holding the fort at midfield.

And in attack, Mike Murphy, John O’Leary, Seán O’Keeffe and Pádraig Doyle are capable performers.

There are close contacts between the clubs and it makes for an intriguing encounter. No surprise, Gneeveguilla carry the favourites tag yet going on recent years, teams from the Kingdom appear to hold little fear for Duhallow sides.

Boherbue will make a late call on the welfare of injured players, they can be expected to have a right cut, competing and working to halt Gneeveguilla from asserting early dominance.

Still Gneeveguilla appear to have momentum and they might be that stronger to succeed.