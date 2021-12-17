Border crossing: How Gneeveguilla’s Murphy ended up playing with Boherbue

‘This was a real team effort from Gneeveguilla with every player playing his full part. If one player was to get a garland for ‘man of the match’ Michael ‘Blonde’ Murphy put in a very classy performance at corner back. Conditions were tricky for defenders but Murphy stuck to his task and handled a huge amount of ball’

The Kerryman, December 1, 2010

Just over 11 years ago Gneeveguilla GAA club enjoyed what was arguably its finest hour. If one respectfully parks Ambrose O’Donovan lifting the Sam Maguire Cup over his broad shoulders on behalf of Kerry in September 1984, then December 2010 was probably the club’s high-water mark.

A 1-11 to 0-7 win over the lesser-spotted St Breckan’s from Clare in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds saw Gneeveguilla crowned Munster Club Intermediate champions.

There had been a couple of county junior championship titles before that, but never a county intermediate title, and now – just a few months after winning the Kerry IFC – Gneeveguilla were high kings of Munster.

It was – as the extract from The Kerryman (above) that week suggested – a proper team effort that delivered for the East Kerry men, but if one was to put one player on the shoulders of others that day Mike ‘Blonde’ Murphy hardly put a foot wrong. A tidy corner back, Murphy – distinguishable from his namesake on the team by the ‘Blonde’ moniker – was excellent that afternoon in Limerick, as he had been all year.

Born and raised in Gneeveguilla, Murphy has been as good a servant to the club as any man to have pulled on the green togs and gold jersey. He soldiered through more bad days and games than good, but isn’t that the way for the majority of club players like him.

Murphy plays football because he enjoys playing it, not because of the few medals and baubles it might bring. That’s why – a few months short of his 37th birthday – Murphy is still playing the game, why he is preparing, in spite of some injury trouble, for a Munster club semi-final, and why he hopes to get some game time in Mallow still wearing green and gold. But there is a rub…

Michael ‘Blonde’ Murphy – or Blondie Mike as some call him now – won’t be playing for Gneeveguilla on Saturday: he will be playing against Gneeveguilla.

Murphy has, he jokes, gone over to the dark side.

“Born and bred in Gneeveguilla, first and foremost. A Kerry man number two, that’ll never change,” is how he describes himself, but for the last couple of years he has been playing with Boherbue, over the border in Cork, and on Saturday he will come face to face with former team mates and lifelong friends with a place in a Munster final at stake.

From Murphy’s home place in New Quarter, near Tureencahill – “the home of the great Ambrose, we’d have grown up with him as our hero in those parts” – one can almost hear the roar of the Blackwater river that is the natural border between Kerry and Cork. About 10 miles further on is Boherbue, where Murphy now calls home.

He takes up the story.

"I’m married to Eileen O’Keeffe from Boherbue and we built a house outside the village a few years back. We’ve two small kids, Jamie and Sophie, [and a third on the way], they’re in Boherbue national school just across the road from us.

"I’m living in Boherbue since 2012 but I’m only playing football there the last two years. I had been travelling over and back to Gneeveguilla up until maybe the end of 2017, and at the start of 2018 I tore the cruciate. With an injury like that I thought I was finished, that I couldn’t come back from it.

"I got involved locally with the [Boherbue] club then with the kids and stuff. The GAA is a great way to get to know people around the place no matter where you go, even if it is just over the road. So that’s how it all came about really.

"I got involved with underage teams, then the under-21 team, and eventually I took the jump to the dark side – it wasn't an easy decision [to transfer out of Gneeveguilla] – with the intention of just playing a bit of recreational football, maybe at a junior B level, but then I came back from that injury in pretty good shape even in my latter years facing on for 37.

"I probably played my best years over in Kerry so when you join a new club at that age it’s really just to get to know people around the place. In terms of socialising I would never have got involved that much.”

Murphy’s father-in-law Bill O'Keeffe, who passed away in January of this year, was synonymous with the GAA around the Boherbue and Kanturk areas, and was instrumental in the Kerry man finally transferring across the border.

"Bill’s death was a very sad loss. He’d have been a big driver in getting me to play on, especially after that injury.

"He’d have been telling me I had more to give when I might have thought of packing it in altogether a couple of years ago, and it was lovely to be able to win the county title for him and for me to play a small part in that,” the son-in-law says.

On Saturday, Murphy can hardly expect an anti-social welcome from his former team mates and friends, who include his namesake Michael ‘Stones’ Murphy who is still soldiering to great effect well into his thirties too. The issue for Blonde Murphy might be getting on to the pitch in Mallow at all.

"I got a small injury – as I like to call it, an old man injury – a problem with an achilles tendonitis, which derailed things a little bit and kept me out for about eight weeks between September and October.

"Doubtful if I get on the pitch on Saturday, which might be a good thing,” he chuckles.

“But at the moment it’s doubtful. I might have to do a fitness test on Thursday to assess how we’re fixed. Hopefully I might get on a for a few minutes anyway, as a testimonial.

"I still follow the progress of the [Gneeveguilla] lads of course. You never lose that link with home. Myself and Mike [Murphy] are the same age, same names of course, we caused a lot of confusion at underage with referees and stuff.

"We were often midfield together or there or thereabouts. Mike was the footballer and I used to do all the dirty work to make Mike look good. I’d still have massive respect for Mike there. He’s still the main man there in many respects.

"Patrick O’Riordan in goal is still a good friend of mine, so I still have a strong link with the team, but there aren't that left left from that 2010 team, maybe three or four lads still knocking around the place.”

Regardless of whether he wins that fitness test and gets on the field on Saturday, Murphy will still do a double-take when he sees the Gneeveguilla jerseys on the field. He’s not yet sure what the emotion will be.

"It’s a very strange feeling of course. It's a tough one, but that’s the way it is. You have to be professional about it. Come three o’clock on Saturday I can’t lose really,” he laughs.

"Gneeveguilla are probably playing at a slightly higher level than Boherbue, and traditionally the Kerry clubs do very well in these competitions in Munster. But it’s a very hard one to call. It's Cork v Kerry at the end of the day.”