Border crossing: How Gneeveguilla’s Murphy ended up playing with Boherbue

Paul Brennan speaks to Mike ‘Blonde’ Murphy about what it’s going to be like lining out for Boherbue against his beloved Gneeveguilla on Saturday

Michael 'Blonde' Murphy in action for Gneeveguilla against Laune Rangers in a 2014 County League game in Killorglin. On Sunday, Murphy will be in action against his old club as part of his new club, Boherbue, where he now lives and continues to play at the age of 36. Expand

Paul Brennan

‘This was a real team effort from Gneeveguilla with every player playing his full part. If one player was to get a garland for ‘man of the match’ Michael ‘Blonde’ Murphy put in a very classy performance at corner back. Conditions were tricky for defenders but Murphy stuck to his task and handled a huge amount of ball’

                        The Kerryman, December 1, 2010

