Boost for Kingdom as Okunbor returns from Geelong Cats

Stefan Okunbor is back in Kerry after three years in the AFL with the Geelong Cats Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Na Gaeil's Stefan Okunbor has returned to the Kingdom after three years with Australian Football League club the Geelong Cats. Okunbor’s return has the potential not just to boost his Na Gaeil club, but as the Kerry senior footballers.

Okunbor is known to be a favourite of new Kerry boss Jack O’Connor, who played the exciting young talent as a full-back during the 2018 Under 20 championship. Okunbor was named Munster Under 20 player of the year for his displays in the full-back line that year.

Okunbor suffered an Achilles injury during his time Down Under which, coupled with the Covid-19 shut down, cost him the chance to make the breakthrough his talent would have warranted.

During his time with Geelong the Tralee man made 17 Victorian Football League appearances as a Category B rookie with the club.

Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd, speaking to the club’s website, praised the Tralee man’s commitment during his time in Aussie Rules football.

“Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player. He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career,” he commented.

Given his power and athleticism and undoubted talent it would seem that Okunbor is tailor-made for the new look Kerry outfit Jack O’Connor – who is due to be ratified as the next Kerry manager next Monday evening, October 4 – is going to be putting together over the coming months.

Dingle’s Mark O’Connor, meanwhile, is set to remain with the Cats for the 2022 campaign.