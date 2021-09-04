Board propose Costello for fourth term in charge of Kerry minors

Kerry minor manager James Costello has been proposed for another twelve month term in charge of the side by the County Board Photo by Matt Browne

Blennerville’s James Costello is set to remain at the helm of the Kerry minor footballers for a fourth season after the County Board executive decided to recommend him for another twelve month term in the position.

The St Pats club man has had a reasonably successful tenure to date, winning two Munster titles in his first two years in charge, losing both times at the All Ireland semi-final stage – to Galway in 2019 and Roscommon in 2020 (albeit that the game was played earlier this year).

The biggest disappointment of his tenure was defeat to Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the 2021 Munster semi-final by a single point, 1-15 to 1-14 with his young charges pushing all the way to the end.

The expectation had been that Costello might step away at the end of his three year term, but perhaps having come so close across three different campaigns – the last two of which have been very much affected by the pandemic – he is keen to have a clean run at it for the 2022 season.

A statement, released by the County Board on Saturday afternoon, read:

“Kerry GAA are pleased to announce that James Costello will be proposed as Kerry Minor Football Manager for a further 12 months. James’ management team will be announced in due course.

“This proposal will be put forward for ratification at the next County Committee meeting.”