Big Aidan O’Shea gets a bad rap

Aidan O’Shea is a mighty man. There, we said it. It feels like one of the most unfashionable opinions one can have in Gaelic games, but you know what we’re happy enough to pin our colours to the mast on this one.

He must be one of the most unfairly maligned footballers of the last twenty years at the very least, if not the most. It genuinely feels like his flaws as a footballer are amplified and even pathologised in a way they just wouldn’t be for any other player. We don’t know what it is about him that divides opinion so thoroughly, the way he seems to act as a lightening rod for criticism.

Even on his good days people are usually wont to pipe up that he doesn’t do it on the biggest days – a contention we don’t agree with for what it’s worth – which is an odd reaction. Maybe it’s that he’s got a personality and a life outside of football, that irks people so much.

Honestly we can’t say, but it does strike us as odd that some people online – and social media does bring out the worst in us admittedly – seemed to view the fact he was taken off in the All Ireland semi-final with Dublin as some sort of gotcha moment. As if Mayo’s failure to get over the line against Dublin in the past was somehow due to O’Shea being on the pitch.

Maybe we’re guilty of as much of a a straw man argument here ourselves, by highlighting an extreme position to make our point, but genuinely it does feel like O’Shea gets a bad rap.

He’s a quality footballer, a guy who’s driven Mayo for the best part of a decade, a guy who’s worked with managers and coaches of the highest calibre, do you really think he wouldn’t have been shown the door long ago if he wasn’t made of the right stuff?

As much as we’d be delighted to see this Mayo team win the All Ireland for all the obvious reasons, we’d nearly be as happy for O’Shea to finally get over the line and if he can play well all the better.

He deserves it.

McCarthy really was out of road with Cork

There’s always that uncomfortable shuffle we journalists tend to do in situations like that. There’s a question to be asked. We know it has to be asked. We also know it might not be the most comfortable of things to ask so we shuffle around, asking different questions, maybe even asking the question in an indirect sort of a way hoping the manager will go there without the direct prompt.

Eventually though it comes to a head and you either ask it or somebody else does. On this occasion the dubious distinction fell on somebody else. After the worst Munster final defeat in history, the topic of Ronan McCarthy’s future with the Cork senior footballers had to be broached.

Unsurprisingly, still surely a little raw and shell-shocked at what played out in the Fitzgerald Stadium sun over the preceding hour and half or so, McCarthy bristled at the question.

“Look lads, to be fair, I’ve come out and I don’t have to come out. I come out win or lose. And I think that is a conversation that there are three parties involved in: the county board, the players, and myself and I am hardly going to talk to you about it now,” he commented.

Fair enough too you might say, but you couldn’t escape the notion watching that Munster final play out that there could be no way back for McCarthy as manager, which is a real shame, because he does seem like a thoroughly decent skin.

More than that he had the right attitude. Too often Cork managers seem to a little too willingly accept their place in the pecking order vis-à-vis the Kingdom. McCarthy wasn’t like that. He was bullish, though we certainly wouldn’t say brash, and Cork football needed that to get itself up off the floor, and for a few years it looked like it might be succeeding as Cork pushed Kerry in Munster in 2019 before beating them so memorably last year.

The trouble is for all that progress – including a half decent run through the Super 8s in 2019 – they again find themselves if not at rock bottom, then certainly needing to claw their back up again after a serious stumble.

With the best will in the world it just wasn’t working for Cork under McCarthy any more. To not even challenge meaningfully for promotion back to Division 1 this year in what was a winnable enough group in Division 2 South was bad enough before you factor in the mauling in Killarney.

Little wonder the Cork board weren’t of a mind to give him an extension to his term, which was due to run for just one more season, prompting his resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

One wonders if the Cork executive were somewhat relieved at how the endgame played out, not having to wield the axe and, yet, getting the result that maybe they didn’t necessarily want per se, but certainly the one they needed.

Jack’s move puts cat amongst the pigeons

Sometimes a coincidence is just a coincidence. Things happen all the time independently of one and other, so why can’t this just be another one of those?

What is it about the way our minds work that we seek always to draw connections, to tell a story? Maybe it’s simply that we seek to make sense of a world that all too often seems to be spinning out of control.

Whatever the reason why, there’s part of us that can’t resist putting two and two together and coming up with more than four. Certainly that was the case on Monday morning when the news came through that Jack O’Connor was to step down as manager of the Kildare senior footballers with immediate effect.

To be fair it’s hard to draw any other inference than that the three-time All Ireland winning manager is suddenly in the hunt for the Kerry senior football manager’s job. A job he spoke glowingly of just a week before, speaking of its “allure”.

Even if you take O’Connor’s explanation for his volte-face at face value – and it’s important to stress that we’ve got no reason whatsoever not to – it doesn’t mean that now that he’s out of the Kildare job that he won’t be keeping an eye on the situation as it unfolds with the Kingdom. The schedule O’Connor outlined is a grueling one, it’s not one we would have signed up to willingly so it figures he’d want to step back from it.

Of course, you can still understand why Kildare might feel put out by the whole thing. After all as the Kildare county board outlined the county’s 2022 preparations were already well underway with O’Connor a central part of it. Even beyond that there seems to be an annoyance with the former Kerry manager’s comments in the now famous Irish Examiner podcast appearance.

Speaking on Off The Ball on Tuesday morning, former Kildare footballer Andriú Mac Lochlainn described O’Connor’s comments on the podcast as “disrespectful” and “inappropriate” to Kildare football in general and that he felt the players would have felt sleighted by it.

Now that’s a real shame, if true, as whatever else we’ve heard about O’Connor over the years it’s that he’s a players’ manager.

At the very least the last thing he would have wanted to do is leave Kildare on a bum note after a couple of years of upward progress, and in that he showed he’s still got it. Promotion to Division 1, and a decent (albeit far from stellar) display against Dublin in the Leinster final proved he’s still got his finger on the pulse at senior level after a half-a-decade involved with Kerry at underage level.

He really could be and should be an option for Kerry should Peter Keane not want to stay on for another year or if the County Board opted to go a different direction. Sometimes coincidence is pleasingly serendipitous.