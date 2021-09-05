Beaufort to play Spa in 2020 county intermediate football final

Beaufort and Spa will contest the long delayed 2020 County Intermediate Football final next weekend after both won their respective semi-finals today.

Spa were first to book their place in the final with a 1-14 to 2-6 win over Castleisland Desmonds in Kilcummin, which was more comfortable than the final score suggests.

The Killarney club scored a goal through Niall McCarthy in the fourth minute, led 1-14 to 0-5 near the end, and only when they turned their thoughts to the county final did they allow Desmonds in for two late goals that amounted to small consolation for the Castleisland club.

Desmonds cancelled out that early Spa goal to make it 0-3 to 1-0 before Spa found their rhythm and led 1-4 to 0-4 at half time.

Spa put the result to bed with 10 unanswered points from the 18th to the 43rd minutes to lead 1-11 to 0-4 at the second water break and then 1-14 to 0-5 before Desmonds rallied late to little avail.

Adam O’Donoghue scored two goals and a point to drag Desmonds back to some sort of respectability but Spa had the hard work done by then to qualify for the club’s fifth Intermediate final in 11 years.

There they will play 2018 county premier junior champions, Beaufort, who overcame Na Gaeil – the team they beat in that 2018 final – by 1-13 to 1-7 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

A point from Liam Carey and a goal from Sean O’Brien in the first two minutes set Beaufort on their way, and the Mid Kerry club weren’t for catching after that, despite Na Gaeil having Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor at midfield.

Beaufort led 1-3 to 0-2 at the water break, and 1-7 to 0-4 at half time, and it might have been more had Carey’s palmed goal, from Ciaran Kennedy’s pass, not been disallowed for a square ball infringement.

With Mike Breen excellent at the heart of the Beaufort defence and Fergal Hallissey knocking over some fine scores from frees, Beaufort were always able to keep their Tralee opponents at arm’s length, and led 1-10 to 0-7 at the second water break.

Former Kerry minor goalkeeper Devon Burns, as well as converting a couple of long-range frees, kept Na Gaeil in it in the second half with a couple of fine saves from Ronan Murphy and Mike Breen, but despite a couple of converted frees from Darragh Carmody, Na Gaeil couldn’t get through for the goal their challenge really needed.

Beaufort had to see out the last seven minutes without the black-carded Nathan Breen, but they were six clear when he walked and that was the margin at the end of a mildly engaging contest that never really caught the intensity of a county championship semi-final.