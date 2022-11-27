Beaufort successfully defend Mid Kerry title despite missing key players for final against Milltown/Castlemaine

Sponsor Ger Counihan (Bunkers Bar and Restaurant, Killorglin) presenting the Man of the Match award to Nathan Breen after the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final in Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The victorious Beaufort team celebrate their victory over Milltown/ Castlemaine in the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final in JP O'Sullivan Park,Killorglin on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Tatyana McGough

MID KERRY SFC FINAL

Beaufort 1-11

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-9

Having booked their place in the decider by virtue of a historic semi-final penalty shootout win – the first in the competition’s history – Beaufort retained the Michael O’Connor Cup with a five-point victory over Milltown/Castlemaine in this Mid Kerry Senior Championship Final in Killorglin on Sunday.

Milltown/Castlemaine would have been seen by many as favourites to win the game, with Beaufort missing a number of their starting team with injury. The defending champions were fortunate to welcome back Mike Breen who has had an unfortunate year with injury, but they were without Padraig Doona who joined Jack O’Connor, Seán Kelliher, Kieran O’Sullivan and Jonathan Kissane on the sideline.

Milltown/Castlemaine, for their part, were without key players Cillian Burke and Donal Dennehy who were out with long term injuries. They had reached the final following defeat of Cromane in the preliminary round and an extra time Semi Final victory in Killorglin a week earlier.

Teenage forward Kieran Dennehy opened the scoring with a fifth minute point, while Fergal Hallissey followed a fantastic pointed 45’ into the breeze with two pointed frees, giving Beaufort a four point lead after fifteen minutes.

Considering the deluge of rain that would have hit it in the previous few days, the pitch at JP O’Sullivan Park was in great condition. It allowed for skilful football to be played and the experienced campaigners in Beaufort thrived leading to the only goal of the game – Liam Carey & Mike Breen with some excellent teamwork to put Breen through on goal and the county man made no mistake with a great finish to the bottom corner.

Now trailing by seven with little mustered in terms of chances, Milltown/Castlemaine got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute with a pointed free through Éanna O’Connor. The late stages of the first half were met by a deluge of rain preceded by thunder and a flash of lightning that left patrons wondering if a second half would be played at all. Éanna O’Connor tapped over a late free as the sky darkened and the sides made their way to the shelter of the dressing rooms at the break, Beaufort leading 1-4 to 0-2.

Luckily for everyone concerned, the thunderstorm moved off towards Dingle Bay in time for the second half, and play resumed without delay. Playing with a five point cushion at the restart, Beaufort were first to score in the second half to increase their lead – Liam Carey with a great strike for a point. Jerome Flynn responded with an equally impressive point for Milltown/Castlemaine, but Beaufort came close to scoring a second goal in the 35th minute – Darragh Dennehy seeing his shot saved well by Milltown net minder Cormac Leane, who got a toe onto Dennehy’s low shot to force it out behind the posts. Beaufort captain Fergal Hallissey was in form from placed ball though, and he split the posts with the resulting ‘45’.

Milltown/Castlemaine began to make changes in search of a way back into the game. Éanna O’Connor pointed a free to keep his side in touch, and points for each side by Liam Carey and substitute Jonathan O’Sullivan – both excellent scores – left Beaufort leading by 1-7 to 0-5 with fifteen minutes to play.

Fergal Hallissey was outstanding from placed ball throughout Sunday’s Final, and he added a point from play to increase the lead in the 47th minute. Milltown/Castlemaine full back Pa Wrenn is no stranger to point-taking, and he continued his run of scoring in each round of the Championship with an excellent point.

A pointed ‘45’ by Fergal Hallissey was cancelled out by a pointed free by Éanna O’Connor, and then O’Connor nullified an excellent point from play by Beaufort’s Kieran Dennehy. It was a goal that Milltown/Castlemaine needed to get back into the game at this point, as they trailed by five with time running out. They were presented with that goal chance at the start of stoppage time, but Pa Wrenn’s shot flashed wide of Seán Coffey’s post.

This saw the contenders deflated, as the Champions managed the game out. Late points were added at either end by Jonathan O’Sullivan and Kieran Dennehy (free), but the final whistle saw Beaufort retain the Mid Kerry Senior Championship title.

Beaufort captain Fergal Hallissey was on hand to collect the Michael O’Connor Cup from Mid Kerry Board chairman, and proud Beaufort man, Tim Coffey.

Nathan Breen collected the Man of the Match award which, like the competition itself, was sponsored by Bunkers, Killorglin. He was one of a number of Beaufort men in contention to win the game, including a pair of teenagers who really stepped up on the day. Kieran Dennehy was a danger throughout, while Timmy Casey was also excellent, covering every inch of the field in an industrious shift at wing back.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey, Mark Neary, Ger Hartnett, Jeremiah O’Sullivan, Ethan Coffey, Nathan Breen, Timmy Casey, Ronan Murphy, Seán O’Brien, Fergal Hallissey 0-6 (3f, 2 ‘45’), Danny Healy, Mike Breen (1-0), Kieran Dennehy 0-3 (1f), Liam Carey (0-2), Darragh Dennehy. Subs: Ciarán Kennedy for Neary (41), Ian McGillicuddy for Healy (59), Padraig O’Sullivan for Casey (62).

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE: Cormac Leane, John O’Connor, Pa Wrenn (0-1), Gavin McKenna, Jeremiah Hayes, Anthony Kelliher, Kieran McKenna, David Roche, Gavin Horan, Cian O’Connor, Éanna O’Connor (0-5f), Kieran Carroll, Jerome Flynn (0-1), Cathal Moriarty, Donal Kelliher. Subs: Jonathan O’Sullivan (0-2) for C O’Connor (HT), Dylan O’Neill for D Kelliher (36), Jack Teahan for Hayes (47), Killian Kerins for Carroll (47), Seán Hogan for Flynn (49).

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea (Keel)