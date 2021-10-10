Beaufort stun Kilcummin as Rathmore, Desmonds and Na Gaeil also advance

Beaufort’s victory over Kilcummin in Kilcummin was the shock of the day in the intermediate championship.

Not so much because of the victory, more so because of the margin of it. The Mid Kerry men were simply in a league of their own and their victory – by seventeen points, 2-21 to 0-10 – will send shockwaves throughout their rivals for the title.

Beaufort took the lead early and never looked back. They were five-four clear at the first water break, but extended their advantage to seven by half-time thirteen points to six. A pair of second half goals from Ciaran Dennehy and Liam Carey (one in each quarter) copperfastened what was a great day for the 2020 finalists who clearly have designs on going one better this year.

Rathmore were another team to show their intent with a strong victory on home soil against near neighbours Glenflesk. An early goal by Mark Reen set Rathmore on their way and, while Glenflesk got one back before half-time to leave just four in it at the break (1-10 to 1-6), it was always looking like an uphill battle for the visitors to Rathbeg.

And so it proved with Rathmore extending their lead – albeit modestly – to seven by the full-time whistle 1-18 to 1-11. Their win setting them up for a semi-final clash with that most impressive Beaufort side.

Na Gaeil, meanwhile, dug it out against Ballydonoghue on their home patch of Kileen. The home side were rocked back on their heels early doors by a Jack Kennelly goal, but soon enough struck back for one of their own to leave it 1-2 to 1-0 at the first water break and 1-6 to just that Kennelly goal by half-time.

Ballydonoghue rallied somewhat in the second half, but with Diarmuid O’Connor performing well there was no way back for the North Kerry men as it finished 1-9 to 1-4 at the end of a relatively low-scoring encounter.

There was nothing low scoring about the clash of Castleisland Desmonds and An Ghaeltacht in Castleisland, meanwhile, with goals galore in the North Kerry venue.

A pair of first half goals from Luka Brosnan and Tomás Lynch seemed initially to have put the home side in control, but a further two An Ghaeltacht goals before half-time from Éanna Ó Conchuir and Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé had them right back in it at the break, and indeed in front 2-7 to 2-6.

An Ghaeltacht looked well in control after the break following a Tomás Ó Sé goal, but the Desmonds looked dangerous all through and a further pair of goals from the home side via Brosnan and Adam O’Donoghue snatched a well-merited victory, 4-11 to 3-12.

A victory that sees them advance to the semi-finals to face Na Gaeil. A cracker, no doubt, in store.

County Intermediate FC semi-finals

Beaufort v Rathmore

Na Gaeil v Castleisland Desmonds