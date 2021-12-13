Beaufort rally to lift Mid Kerry crown

The victorious Beaufort team celebrates their victory over Laune Rangers in Sunday's Mid Kerry Senior Football Final in Milltown Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

MID KERRY SFC FINAL

Beaufort 1-11

Laune Rangers 0-9

Milltown / Castlemaine was the resplendent venue (and the game really was organised and hosted superbly) for a hotly anticipated Mid Kerry Final between two great rivals.

Before I say anything else, the innovation of selling a well-made match programme for €2 on behalf of Mental Health has got to be congratulated; that is the essence of the GAA.

Being honest, the football could never quite live up to the billing, but that was the fault of very inclement weather, especially the very strong wind.

Beaufort had it at their backs in the first half, and the reasonable assumption was that they would need a big lead by half-time.

They opened brightly, Jack O'Connor slotting a free, but Fiachra Clifford replied with equal applomb at the other end. In fact, that wind wasn't as helpful as one might have expected, carrying a number of long passes and shots astray.

Fergal Hallissey did notch a free and Jack O'Connor added another from a tight angle, but scores were hard to come by.

Fiachra Clifford kicked the first point from play in the 13th minute but a foul on Mike Breen, whose influence from centre back was really telling, saw Jack O'Connor give Beaufort a 0-4 to 0-2 lead into the – surely unnecessary in these conditions! – water break.

Ciarán Kennedy and Fergal Hallissey combined to open up a goal chance, but Seán O'Brien was just a fraction late in connecting and Laune Rangers cleared. Jack O'Connor did point another free to stretch Beaufort's lead but a foul on a lively Gearóid Hassett allowed John Tyther to cancel it out.

However, the surprise introduction of Liam Carey encouraged Beaufort and Jack O'Connor kicked their first score from play in the 29th minute to leave it at half-time Beaufort 0-6 Laune Rangers 0-3.

To be honest, we didn't think it would be remotely enough of a lead in the prevailing conditions, especially after an intercepted kick-out saw Gearóid Hassett trim the gap to two points.

However, Beaufort's response was as emphatic as it was impressive. Mike Breen kicked a great point after superb work by human dynamo Pádraig Doona. Laune Rangers almost got in on goal, but Seán Coffey reacted brilliantly to take the chance away from Eoin Clifford.

A superb run by Ger Hartnett saw the ball finish in Liam Carey's hands, and the sharpshooter coolly split the posts. A minute later he gathered a good pass from Jack O'Connor and repeated the feat.

Seán Kelliher became the next defender to sprint up in attack, and that yielded a free slotted over by Fergal Hallissey. Suddenly it was 0-10 to 0-4, a huge lead in these conditions.

They were also very close to a goal; a slip at the last second allowing Rangers to nip in and clear the danger. Beaufort were well on top now.

Laune Rangers have never lacked character and showed it again. Daire Cleary found John Tyther for a very good score. From the kick-out Tyther fired over again.

However, just before the water break, disaster struck for their resurgence when brilliant work by Pádraig Doona left Seán O'Brien with just the keeper to beat and he made no mistake from close range. 1-10 to 0-6 at the second water break, and Jack O'Connor extended the lead with his sixth point of the day on the restart.

It was just too high a mountain for this young Laune Rangers side to climb, but they made a great effort. Oisín Daly picked off a good score.

Peter Crowley, showing the steel of old, put his name on the scoring list. He tried everything to inspire his team, but a second yellow saw him join Shane McSweeney, dismissed only minutes earlier, and Laune Rangers' fading chances effectively disappeared.

A last high ball in was gathered superbly by Mike Breen, but Gearóid Hassett intercepted his clearance to fire over the bar. It was one last gesture of defiance, and not enough to prevent an outstanding Beaufort from claiming the title.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Seán Kelliher, Kieran O'Sullivan, Ethan Coffey, Mike Breen (0-1), Seán O'Brien (1-0), Nathan Breen, Ronan Murphy, Fergal Hallissey (0-2, 2f), Pádraig Doona, Ciarán Dennehy, Danny Healy, Jack O'Connor (0-6, 5f), Kieran Dennehy Subs: Jonathan Kissane for D Healy, 17, Liam Carey (0-2) for K Dennehy, 27, Kieran Dennehy for C Kennedy, 36, Ian McGillicuddy for R Murphy, 59

LAUNE RANGERS: Jason Browne, Seán Cleary, Seán Arthurs, Oisin Daly (0-1), Shane McSweeney, Kieran Crowley, Darragh O'Connor, Shane Daly, Peter Crowley (0-1), Eoin Clifford, Fiachra Clifford (0-2, 1f), Shane Doona, John Tyther (0-3, 1f), Kieran Doona, Gearóid Hassett (0-2) Subs: Daire Cleary for K Doona, 38, Mark O'Connor for Oisin Daly, 53

REFEREE: Pádraig O'Sullivan (Firies)

MAIN MAN

Pádraig Doona, Beaufort: Mike Breen was a powerhouse and Jack O'Connor's accuracy was impeccable, but Pádraig Doona was the turbo in Beaufort's engine all day long.

KEY MOMENT

Seán O'Brien's Goal, 47th Minute: Beaufort had already established an impressive lead, but Laune Rangers had just kicked the last two points and were beginning to turn the tide. O'Brien's neat finish after great work by Pádraig Doona was the real knock-out blow.

TALKING POINT

The Weather: Look, it's the reality of December football. In the circumstances, both teams can hold their heads very high; they served up scintillating football in very challenging conditions.