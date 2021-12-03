Beaufort look better placed than Na Gaeil to claim intermediate crown

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY IFC FINAL

Beaufort v Na Gaeil

Saturday, December 4

Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45pm

If this game was being played a few months ago after the semi-finals we would have found ourselves in the teeth of a real dilemma.

Both teams seemed to have real claim to the favourite’s tag. Beaufort for the manner in which they downed the pre-tournament favourites, Rathmore, in their semi-final and Na Gaeil for the manner in which they absolutely blitzed a well-regarded Castleisland Desmonds in Austin Stack Park.

At that time both sides were absolutely lifting. What a cracking contest it would have been. The problem is that since they momentum has very much been sundered and, being honest, much more so for Na Gaeil than for Beaufort.

With Mid Kerry bowing out of the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup at an early stage, Beaufort and their manager Éanna O'Malley were able to focus much more so as a group on this game. Na Gaeil, meanwhile, were the bulk suppliers to St Brendans’ bid for a first ever county championship success for the district.

That will mean that a high proportion of their players should be very match sharp for this intermediate final individually, but you’d wonder what it might have done to them as a collective force. They’ve not played a competitive game together since the middle of October, it’ll be eight weeks since they’ve done so.

Na Gaeil’s St Brendans contingent will have trained with their club colleague regularly since then, of course, but it’s not quite the same thing when you’re trying to serve two masters. It just makes things that little bit messier.

No such issues for Beaufort. Not alone have they been able to train without worrying about player loads in the midst of a Mid Kerry bid for the County Championship, they’ve even had a couple of competitive fixtures.

Just the weekend before last they had a Mid Kerry semi-final with Cromane to negotiate. Sure Cromane won't have been on the level of a Na Gaeil – and Beaufort held a few players in reserve (Ronan Murphy came off the bench) – but a game like that, one where they had to dig deep in the end, is worth its weight in gold.

A fairly major issue too is the possible and maybe even probable likelihood that Diarmuid O'Connor will miss the game owing to the hand-injury he picked up in the game with Austin Stacks the other week. At the very least if he does make it he won’t probably be at 100% that’s a real blow.

Beaufort, meanwhile, seem to be quite confident of getting their man, Liam Carey, into the fray for the weekend after he suffered an injury while playing for Mid Kerry.

Just to be clear, this isn’t remotely the fault of Beaufort, but it does felt like the differences in terms of preparation could skew this game, which goes to the ill-judged decision (in your humble correspondent's view) not to finish these championships before the start of the County Senior Football Championship.

Hopefully Na Gaeil will be able to overcome these issues and give us the game of football we would have anticipated immediately after the semi-finals. Jerome Stack has taken on the baton from Dónal Rooney at Killeen and forged a really exciting side.

The fact so many of their players played so well with St Brendans is a credit to the club – Enda O'Connor has kicked on again in a big way. One big benefit is the return to the fray of Stefan Okunbor. The game time he got with the district will really stand to him.

Still it does feel like this is more likely to be Beaufort’s day. Na Gaeil could well be without captain Eoin Doody for the game as he’s best man in a wedding scheduled for next Saturday afternoon.

Add to that all the little factors that seem to favour Beaufort – defeated club finalists seem to be doing very well indeed in this year’s final, both club finals this year have been claimed by 2020 runners-up – and it’s hard not to make them favourites. Éanna O’Malley continues to do a really fine job with this progressive club.

All that said one shouldn’t by any means rule out Na Gaeil here. Forget about the aberration of the 2020 semi-final between the sides earlier this year – which Beaufort won comfortably – there hasn't been much between this sides over the last number of years.

If we get a game half as compelling as their epic clash in the 2018 Premier Junior final we won't be doing at all badly.

Verdict: Beaufort