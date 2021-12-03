Kerry

Beaufort look better placed than Na Gaeil to claim intermediate crown

Action stations: When these two clubs last met in a county final there were fireworks. If we get a game half as good again we'll be doing well. Pictured in action in the 2018 Premier Junior Final are Beaufort's Gerard Hartnett and Na Gaeil's Diarmuid Herlihy Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Action stations: When these two clubs last met in a county final there were fireworks. If we get a game half as good again we'll be doing well. Pictured in action in the 2018 Premier Junior Final are Beaufort's Gerard Hartnett and Na Gaeil's Diarmuid Herlihy Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY IFC FINAL

Beaufort v Na Gaeil

