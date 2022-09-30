Battle between Dr Crokes and Scartaglen for Kerry intermediate ladies crown could be a classic

RANDLES BROS COUNTY LADIES IFC FINAL



Scartaglen v Dr Crokes

Sunday, October 2

Fitzgerald Stadium at 2pm

The meeting of these two east Kerry rivals has the potential to be a classic.

Dr Crokes have certainly been the form team in this year's championship with victory margins of eight points against MKL Gaels, they had ten points to spare over Corca Dhuibhne, thirteen over Austin Stacks, six over Scartaglen, and they defeated last year's finalists Corca Dhuibhne in the semi-final by five points.

Scartaglen enjoyed a five point win over MKL Gaels, they were twenty five to the good over ISG, twenty point victors over Beaufort, fifteen point winners over Austin Stacks, and after going down to Corca Dhuibhne by six points in the group stage they reversed the result in the semifinal by defeating the west Kerry side by five points.

Dr Crokes will look to county star Kayleigh Cronin for inspiration with former Kerry senior Amanda Brosnan still playing great football for the black and amber. When you add in Rheanne O’Shea, Treasa O’Sullivan, Julie Delaney, and Siobhan Burns, you are looking at a Dr Crokes team that is rich in talent.

Scartaglen have plenty of ability in their own ranks and manager Mike Cremins can call on former Kerry great Mags O’Donoghue in goals, Katie Sugrue, Sarah O’Sullivan and Catherine O’Connor are excellent defenders, whilst Aoife and Denise Dunlea form a very mobile midfield. Upfront, Shauna Tangney, Leah Boyle and Jane Lawlor offer plenty of threat.

In a very tough game to call there might only be a kick of a ball between these two great rivals. Don’t be surprised if this one goes to extra-time.