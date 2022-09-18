Barry Mahony-inspired Feale Rangers secure quarter-final berth with win over South Kerry

Feale Rangers' Barry Mahony and South Kerry's Michael O'Leary in action during the Garveys County Senior Championship Group 4 Round 2 game at Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel on Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 4 ROUND 2

Feale Rangers 2-13

South Kerry 0-13

Out of the wilderness and into the quarter-finals. What a difference a fortnight makes.

Leaving Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel on Sunday afternoon, there was a palpable buzz about the place. There was, if not quite a confidence, then at the very least a hope. A hope that a corner had been turned for North Kerry football after a couple of seasons (or more) in the doldrums.

Heading into this weekend of the back of a victory over St Brendans, there was rustling of something in the undergrowth. After a comfortable victory over South Kerry on Sunday afternoon, it’s fair to say that the Rangers have broken cover.

How far can they go? It’ll all depend on the luck of the draw. If they play like this, though, with an assertiveness, a control and an aggression that sometimes stopped South Kerry in their tracks, then there won’t be many who’ll fancy meeting the Rangers in the knock-out phase.

Of course, they weren’t flawless against the men making the long trip up from the Iveragh Peninsula. Feale Rangers made their mistakes. The thing was, though, they learned from them.

John James Buckley’s men worked their way into this game. Sussed out their opponents and then quite coolly put them to the sword. Nothing manic, no panic, just good football.

Early on it looked like South Kerry might win this game and win it well. The Rangers were moving the ball well enough, they just struggled to find a way into the game for their inside men.

South Kerry, by contrast, looked that much sharper and more efficient up front fashioning a five points to one lead by twelve minutes (scores from Daniel Daly, Dylan O’Donoghue, Graham O’Sullivan and Darragh O’Sullivan).

A run of three points for Feale Rangers – David Keane, Seán Keane and Niall Collins with a real peach following a sweet assist by Aaron O’Connor – had the home side right back in it by 19 minutes in, however.

Two sloppily conceded frees converted by O’Sullivan and Daly over the next five minutes, seemed to shift the momentum back towards South Kerry. They led 0-4 to 0-7 coming up on five minutes to go in the half.

Undaunted, the Rangers took full control over their destiny from there to half-time. Starting with a simply brilliant goal by Conor O’Keeffe, who ghosted into space on the right to receive a beautiful slide-rule pass from David Keane. The Finuge man hit it low and hard, no chance Pádraig O’Sullivan in the South Kerry net.

With that the scores were level. The confidence now surging through Feale Rangers, who were working like dogs. They rounded out the half with points from David Keane (assist Seán Keane) and Martin Stack (through a mark won from a Barry Mahony pass).

A five-point turnaround complete, a two-point lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-7. The game was there for the taking for Feale Rangers.

Certainly South Kerry had hope, but with Mahony playing an increasingly prominent role for the Rangers, with their defence led by Seán T Dillon and Donnacha Maher getting ever more on top, the home side were in a good place.

Indeed, the Rangers carried on at the start of the second half pretty much where they left off at the end of the first going on to shoot an additional 1-2 without reply starting with a pointed-free by Stack on 35 minutes, followed by a goal three minutes later by David Keane, assisted by Seán Keane.

It was a high-percentage move – Seán Keane might easily have opted to fist it over the bar – but the fact he went for it it set up his club-mate, shows the ever-increasing confidence this side has in itself.

In the space of fifteen minutes Feale Rangers had gone from three points down to seven points clear – 2-8 to 0-7 – it was a whirlwind run and put them on the course for victory.

Honestly from there it was hard to see a way back for Seán O’Sullivan’s men. To give them their dues, they never gave up and kicked six second half points from there.

Feale Rangers, though, could easily keep pace with them. The only real draw-back was a nasty looking ankle injury to Seán T Dillon and another late injury to Ger McCarthy.

Other than that, it was a dream result for the home side. With four points on the board, they can’t be caught for a place in the top two (Templenoe are next on three points, with South Kerry on one and St Brendans on none).

South Kerry aren’t out of the reckoning just yet, but the odds are stacked against them. They’ll be fancied to win on their home patch against St Brendans. Then again so too will Templenoe against a Feale Rangers side who have qualification already secured.

Either way South Kerry got their work cut out for them. On this occasion, they were simply bested by the better side.

FEALE RANGERS: Cathal Keane (Listowel Emmets), Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Seán T Dillon (St Senans), Aaron O’Connor (Duagh), Conor O’Keeffe (1-0) (Finuge), Ger McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), Niall Collins (0-1) (Listowel Emmets), Bryan Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), Barry Mahony (0-1) (St Senans), Thomas Scanlon (Duagh), Seán Keane (0-1) (Listowel Emmets), Cillian Trant (St Senans), David Keane (1-3, 1f) (Listowel Emmets), Martin Stack (0-7, 5f, 1m) (Moyvane), Shane Stack (Moyvane) Subs: Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets) for T Scanlon, 41, Rory Mahony (St Senans) for S Stack, 45, Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets) for ST Dillon (inj), 50, Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Keane, 53, Éamonn O’Flaherty (Moyvane) for D Keane, 58

SOUTH KERRY: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), Fionán Clifford (Waterville), Shane O’Connor (Dromid Pearses), Michael O’Leary (Reenard), Ronan O’Shea (Skellig Rangers), Darren Casey (St Marys), Jack Daly (St Marys), Graham O’Sullivan (0-1) (Dromid Pearses), Conor O’Shea (0-1) (St Marys), Daniel Daly (0-4, 3f, 1m) (St Marys), Kevin Sheehan (Dromid Pearses), Dylan O’Donoghue (0-1) (Dromid Pearses), Matthew O’Sullivan (St Michaels / Foilmore), Darragh O’Sullivan (0-6, 4f, 1 ‘45) (Skellig Rangers) Subs: Jim Lynch (Dromid Pearses) for J Daly, 37, Ian Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for K Sheehan, 37, Oran Clifford for M O’Leary, 45, Seán Teahan for D Daly, 54 Blood: A Cournane for D O’Sullivan, 12-17

REFEREE: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies)