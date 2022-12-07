Ballymacelligott stun Austin Stacks in frenetic fourth quarter to claim St Brendans/Tralee District Board title

ST BRENDAN’S BOARD / TRALEE BOARD SFC FINAL

Ballymacelligott 2-13

Austin Stacks 2-11

Ballymac pulled off a stunning final quarter comeback to rock Austin Stacks and claim the Roddy O’Donnell trophy after winning the final of the Tralee/St. Brendan’s Senior football championship.

Played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday last, weather conditions were perfect, cold but with no rain or wind, and the pitch was manicured to perfection by the ground staff.

The game seemed to be going as the pundits expected as Austin Stacks appeared to be comfortably in charge from the throw in. Donagh McKivergan, who had an excellent game, opened the scoring for Stacks with two points, one from play, which Ballymac’s Aidan Breen cancelled almost immediately with two frees.

Then corner back Dylan Dunne, after a great run the length of the field, got a point for Ballymac, and Paidi McCarthy kicked another for Ballymac.

The game seemed to be going as many expected when Adam Curran got a point and a goal in quick succession to leave the town team four points to the good after 25 minutes.

Eoghan Carroll and McKivergan scored points for Stacks to leave the Rockies 1-5 to 0-5 to the good coming up to the half time whistle, but in the final minute O’Carroll with a goal and Donagh McKivergan with a point had Stacks seven points up at the break, and with the Tralee club leading 2-6 to 0-5 it seemed game over.

The second half started the same as the first, as most people expected with Stacks well on top all over the park. Mike O’Donnell exchanged frees before Adam Curran got another point for Stacks. Aidan Breen pulled one back, a free, just before Jack O’Shea carried the ball from his own goal line and scored an excellent point. Another Donagh McKivergan point put Stacks nine points to the good, with 20 minutes gone.

Just as the game seemed to going completely away from them, Ballymac started the great comeback, taking advantage of some confusion in the Stacks full back line with a quick free which finished up in the net scored by Donal Daly. Adam Sheedy then added a free minute later before Adam Breen added two more.

Now Stacks were only two points up and Ballymac had the momentum, and all pressed up the field including the goalkeeper. Dara Keane got a point to get within one.

Donagh McKivergan, who played his heart out, closed the scoring for Stacks but Ballymac finished the stronger with two points from Aidan Breen who was nominated man of the match.

The whistle went and Ballymac had achieved the impossible and become the first winners of the Tralee-St Brendan’s District Senior Championship. A great day for the loyal supporters.

Helen O’Donnell presented the Roddy O’Donnell trophy to Dan O’Shea. John Rice, board chairperson, praised both teams for an entertaining game. He thanked Lee Strand for their continued support and the Aquadome for sponsoring the Man of the Match.

Ballymacelligott: Frank O Rahilly, D Sweeney, D O’Shea, D Dunne (0-1), C Counihan, M Reidy, A Joy, T Brick, C Dunne, P McCarthy (0-1), D O Regan, D Daly (1-1), B Lyons, A Breen 0-8 (6f, 1 ‘45’), D Keane (0-1). Subs: A Sheedy (0-1) for B Lyon (HT), J O Keeffe for D Dunne (34), M Herlihy for A Joy (40), D Broderick (1-1) for P McCarthy (42).

Austin Stacks: B Quilter, L Chester (0-1), B Shanahan, P O Sullivan, A Curran (1-2), J O’Shea (0-1), E Carroll (0-1), W Guthrie, M O’Donnell, C O Connell, J Kissane 1-1 (0-1f), J Morgan, D McKivergan 0-5 (2f), G Fitzgerald, C Myers. Subs: C Dillane for C O’Connell (HT), R O’Connell for C Myers (HT), G Sheehan for G Fitzgerald (38), G Scanlon for A Curran (47), A Morrissey for J Kissane (47).

Referee: M Hennessy (Ballyduff)