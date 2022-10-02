Ballymacelligott claim county junior B football title after second half dominance is enough to see off Fossa

The Fossa squad and management get into a pre-match huddle before their County Junior B Final against Ballymacelligott in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Ballymacelligott captain Una Kerins, holding the cup, and her team mates and supporters celebrate their victory in the County Junior B Football Championship final in Castleisland. Photo by Paul Brennan

LADIES COUNTY JUNIOR ‘B’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Ballymacelligott 2-7

Fossa 1-7

Ballymacelligott are county junior ‘B' football champions after they put in a superb and superior second half performance to hold off Fossa in a competitive and highly entertaining final at a well attended Castleisland Desmonds pitch this afternoon.

The eventual winners looked anything but after the first 10 minutes at a sun-splashed Castleisland when Fossa raced into a 0-4 to no score lead and were full value for that lead as they were sharper and stronger all over the field, led by their Kerry star, Erica McGlynn.

Indeed, McGlynn almost scored in the opening few seconds when she grabbed the ball from the throw-in and soloed through the middle before being fouled. Her free kick came up short but it was a sign of things to come from the powerful centre-forward: McGlynn had a fine game and was Fossa’s most influential player, but her shot execution was a little off, and she spurned a couple of really good chances in the second half when Fossa desperately needed to raise a flag or two.

Anna Clifford got Fossa off the mark in the second minute, a lead that McGlynn doubled a minute later, and then less than a minute after that Shelly Clifford was fouled, but afforded the advantage by the referee she flashed her shot over the crossbar to put Fossa three in front.

In the eighth minute Ballymac created their first clear scoring chance when Ella Quirke played in Eve Creedon but as she was about to shoot she was pulled down by the Fossa goalkeeper Emma Redmond for a penalty. Roisin Rahilly stood up for the spot kick but her low shot tailed just wide of Redmond's right-hand post, and when Anna Clifford pointed for Fossa in the next minute that penalty miss looked like it could be a very costly one for Ballymac.

It took 23 minutes for Ballymac to get their first score, Kate Collins setting up Creedon for a point, and the game was into additional time at the end of the first half when they got their second. An excellent passing move, starting from out past midfield, saw Roisin Rahilly and Collins work the ball through the Fossa defence before the latter found Sarah Scanlon who applied a confident finish past Redmond.

That left the half time score level at 1-1 to 0-4, and while it initially seemed that Fossa were the dominant side, Ballymac settled much better in the second quarter and looked comfortable and confident at half time, even though they managed just two scores in that first period.

Both teams clearly needed a strong start to the second half to assert come authority, and it was Ballymac who struck first with a goal fitting for any county final. Kate Collins picked up the ball out near the right sideline, attacking the road goal, and there seemed little danger to the Fossa defence until the wing forward started to run at them. Collins breezed past a couple of tackles and as the space began to open up in front of her she swept past another couple of defenders before, and though she seemed to momentarily loose control of the ball she was calm enough to slide the ball past Redmond to make it 2-1 to 0-4.

Over the next few minutes Collins won two frees, which Roisin Rahilly converted to make it 2-3 to 0-4, before Fossa’s Anna Clifford found McGlynn with a quickly taken free, which the Kerry forward fired over the bar. That was Fossa’s first score in 28 minutes, though, a statistic that said much for how tenacious the Ballymac defence had become, and how errant some of Fossa’s shooting had become.

Three more Ballymac points – from Roisin Rahilly, Aisling O'Connell and Collins – put the team in blue into a commanding 2-6 to 0-5 lead after 47 minutes, but when their centre back and captain Una Kerins was sent to the sin-bin in the 49th minute it gave Fossa the thinnest of lifelines.

McGlynn won a free but then fluffed her shot from 20 metres out, and though she atoned with a point two minutes later, time was running out for Fossa against a Ballymac side now oozing confidence and momentum.

Roising Rahilly rattled the crossbar with a shot that put Ballymac 2-7 to 0-6 ahead, and even though Fossa finished with a late flourish – a 64th minute penalty goal from McGlynn, followed a minute late by a pointed free from the same player – it wasn’t enough to rescue a result against a Ballymac team that, barring that shaky first 10 minutes, were the dominant side in this county final.

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Robyn White, Niamh Rahilly, Grainne Galvin, Caoimhe Carroll, Ciara Kerins, Una Kerins, Rachel Griffin, Aisling O’Connell 0-1, Emily O’Brien, Kate Collins, Roisin Rahilly 0-4 (3f), Sarah Scanlon 1-0, Ella Quirke, Eve Creedon 0-1, Keelin Enright. Subs: Rachel Creedon for K Enright (ht), Keelin Enright for E Quirke (50), Lisa Curran for E Creedon (59), Ellie McElligott for K Collins (59), Kate O’Connor for S Scanlon (63).

FOSSA: Emma Redmond, Orla Moynihan, Fiona Kissane, Amy Moriarty, Aoife Kissane, Kate Murphy, Sophie Dennehy, Anna O’Reilly, Orlagh Dineen, Mollie Kelly, Erica McGlynn 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Anna Clifford 0-2, Ava O’Neill, Shelly Clifford 0-1, Melissa Buckley. Subs: Ciara Griffin for A O’Neill (19), Lucy O’Sullivan for A Kissane (ht), Abbey Murphy for A Moriarty (35), Julie Cronin for M Buckley (55), Ava O’Neill for S Dennehy (60).

Referee: Maurice Murphy