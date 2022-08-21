Ballymac bounce back from late Keel goal to go to Junior Premier quarter-finals unbeaten

Ballymacelligott are through to the quarter-finals of the County Junior Premier Football Championship after their third successive group stage win, beating Keel by two points on Saturday evening

COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Keel 1-11

Ballymacelligott 0-16

Ballymacelligott booked their place in the Junior Premier quarter-finals with their third win of the group, but there was nothing easy about this latest win – one which called on all the visitors’ resolve and character after Keel took them to the brink on Saturday evening in Keel.

A David Couchman goal in the 59th minute levelled up at 1-11 to 0-14 in what was always a close-fought, highly competitive contest, and the game’s only goal momentarily threw wide open a group that all four teams still had plenty to play for going into the final round of games.

The bush telegraph to Waterville was being keenly listened into to hear how Ardfert were getting on against the natives, with matters down in the deepest south going to very much inform goings on in Keel, though the home side there knew they simply had to win and then see how everything else fell into place after that.

That Couchman goal, which was set up by Lachlan Griffin and drilled low past Paidi Laide by the Keel full forward, certainly snapped Ballymac out of any sense of comfort. Over the ensuing seven minutes of additional time Daire Keane and then Vinny Horan, from a self won free, found the late scores to send their team to the quarter-finals without recourse to a three-way tie and worrying about scoring differences and all that.

The needs of both teams lent itself to a snappy contest, with Keel opening the scoring after 20 seconds through their excellent midfielder Keith Evans, but Ballymac settling into a smooth rhythm, albeit their good early work was spoiled by three bad wides.

Tommy Buckley’s free doubled Keel’s lead, but Ballymac had Michael Reidy and Cian Counihan in fine form in the half back line, Cathal Dunne handling plenty of ball in the middle, and Keane, Horan and Darragh Broderick trying to pull most of the attacking strings.

A Broderick free after Reidy was pulled down on the end of a fine 60-metre solo run made it 0-3 apiece after 12 minutes before Buckley, Keith Evans and Shane Evans raised white flags to make it 0-6 to 0-3.

Reidy then raided forward again to kick a great score for Ballymac, but Keel had their most productive spell then, and scores from Buckley (free), Couchman (his second mark from a Buckley pass) and Shane Evans (after a great saw him beat three defenders) put the home side 0-9 to 0-5 ahead before a late Broderick free made it a three-point game at half time.

Six minutes into the second half Ballymac were back on terms, with Dunne, Broderick (free) and Keane doing the necessary, and in the 37thh minute half time sub Darragh O’Regan set up midfielder Dan O’Shea to kick Ballymac into the lead, 0-10 to 0-9, for the first time.

Thereafter it remained tit-for-tat: Buckley converting a free for Keel, Keith Evans then kicking Keel back into the net, Broderick equalising from a free and Donal Daly’s huge score putting Ballymac back in front.

When Horan fisted the visitors into a 0-13 to 0-11 lead after 57 minutes Ballymac looked in control, with Tadhg Brick excellent at full back, and Reidy and Counihan still playing front foot football out of defence.

Daire Keane’s third point had the look of an insurance score about it, but then Couchman struck for that equalising goal as the Mid Kerry club weren’t prepared to go out of the championship without a fight. It left Ballymacelligott with work to do, which they did with a purpose and assurance that makes them a team to avoid in the quarter-finals.

KEEL: Cian Flynn, Eden Murphy, James Foley, Sean Cremins, Sean Corcoran, Thomas Ladden, Daniel Ashe, Darragh O’Dowd, Keith Evans 0-3, Garret Prendiville, Tommy Buckley 0-4 (3f), Lachlan Griffin, Shane Evans 0-2, David Couchman 1-2 (0-2m), Aaron Cahillane. Subs: Gary Murphy for G Prendiville (39), Dylan Prendergast for E Murphy (45), Stephen Cahillane for C Flynn (49), Shane Prendiville for A Cahillane (49), Martin Burke for D O’Dowd (55).

BALLYMACELIGOTT: Paidi Laide, Luke Sweeney, Tadhg Brick, Dave Long, Cian Counihan 0-1, Michael Reidy 0-1, Dylan Dunne, Cathal Dunne 0-1, Dan O’Shea 0-1, John O’Keeffe, Vinny Horan, Daire Keane 0-3, Donal Daly 0-1, Darragh Broderick 0-6 (6f), Adam Joy. Subs: Darragh O’Regan for J O’Keeffe (ht), Mike Sweeney for D Long (44), Adam Sheehy for A Joy (46), Paudie McCarthy for D Broderick (50), Adam Kelly for D Daly (55).

Referee: Mike Brosnan