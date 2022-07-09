Ballyheigue dramatically see off Lixnaw to take first championship win in a decade

Ballyheigue match-winner Felim O'Sullivan battles by Lixnaw's Colin Sheehy during their Garvey's SHC Group 3 Round 3 clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC GROUP 3 ROUND 3

Ballyheigue 2-12

Lixnaw 0-17

That took guts, that took courage. That took putting a decade’s worth of baggage out of their mind. It took Ballyheigue seizing the moment for a first championship victory in a decade. Oh yes, this one is going to be remembered.

The tangerine and black had so much going against them. A second half performance that was more sputtering than sublime as they hit nine wides, with another dropped short.

On top of that they were up against a Lixnaw side picking up steam, as they so often do, finding form within the game with players like Jeremy McKenna, John Buckley and Shane Conway thundering into and rising to the occasion.

Despite a brilliant first half performance, it was all on the brink of slipping away from the seasiders. Indeed, when Lixnaw went in front for the first time on 55 minutes thanks to blistering long-range effort by Buckley it felt as though the script was written.

Lixnaw doing as Lixnaw do. Ballyheigue the bridesmaids once again. Their wait for a first championship win would trundle on for yet another year. Ballyheigue, though, were having precisely none of it.

They found that inner resolve to fight back against the seemingly inevitable. Colin Walsh absolutely did. The Kerry star was magnificent around the middle of the park, battling back, winning frees, tearing into the fray.

He won the free for Nathan Guerin to level it back up again on 59 minutes. When Brian O’Riordan picked out Felim O’Sullivan a minute later to point the winner, there was still time for Lixnaw to rescue the situation.

Ballyheigue, though, didn’t, wouldn’t let up and could easily have wrapped the game up with Guerin forcing a brilliant save from Martin Stackpoole. It felt in the moment that it could be significant.

Lixnaw battled on. Ballyheigue, though, held firm for a famous win, a first since 2011, and as they celebrated on the pitch after the game there would be few, possibly not even those of a Lixnaw persuasion, to begrudge it to them. God knows they’ve waited long enough.

Ballyheigue had started with intent, albeit with a slightly wayward aim. The sea-siders hit three wides inside the open three minutes. That sort of thing that has the potential to suck confidence from a side.

Just as well then that Ballyheigue got the perfect fillip on three minutes when Felim O’Sullivan sent a long ball into the mixer for Eric Walsh – a late addition to the starting 15 – to deflect it home for a simply brilliant goal.

Even with Lixnaw striking back through a Ricky Heffernan free on four minutes, it was clear that Ballyheigue were that much more up for this, that bit sharper in what they were trying to do.

On five minutes Walsh returned the favour for O’Sullivan to score from play and, while Lixnaw kept in touch with scores from John Griffin and Heffernan, Ballyheigue’s supremacy (against the breeze) was fairly clear-cut.

A fact reinforced with the sea-siders’ second goal just on the quarter hour mark, Michael Leane shooting home following some sloppy Lixnaw defending after a ball in to Eric Walsh (who else?) was broken down.

When two minutes later Walsh scored his first point of the afternoon, Ballyheigue were six clear, 2-3 to 0-3. A lead they maintained until the 25th minute when Lixnaw hit something of a purple patch.

Looking more assertive now, Lixnaw began to hurl like the favourites with three points on-the-trot inside about ninety seconds. The first from Shane Conway simply wonderful, the second from Rickey Heffernan who slapped over into the Horan’s end from about forty yards out, and the third a long-distance effort from captain Jeremy McKenna.

Philip Lucid briefly stanched the bleeding for Ballyheigue with a point on 27 minutes, but Lixnaw remained on top with further points from Conway and Heffernan (a free) to leave it just a two point game, 2-5 to 0-9.

To their credit Ballyheigue rallied once more to the break with points from Kerry senior Leane and Eric Walsh, who hit it over from the railway side into the Mitchels’ end.

With a four-point lead at the break and the breeze to come, it was looking more than promising for Ballyheigue, despite Lixnaw’s revival. Those second half wides though gave their rivals the opening they needed to force their way back into the game.

Five minutes into the half it was a three-point game – 2-8 to 0-11 – and, while Lucid briefly fired Ballyheigue back to a four point lead, Lixnaw were just getting going.

Over the next ten minutes Conor Gleeson’s men hit four on-the-spin – Conway, James Flaherty (whose introduction really rejuvenated his side), and a pair of Heffernan frees – before Guerin stopped the rot with a pointed free on 51, 2-10 to 0-15.

Another Heffernan free on 54 levelled it up before Buckley’s blistering effort to send Lixnaw clear for the one and only time in the game. Their lead lasted all of four minutes.

In the end the green and gold can have few complaints. On the balance of play the better side won the game of that there is little doubt. Nevertheless there will be a gnawing sense that the Hermitage Park outfit didn’t do themselves full justice in this year’s competition.

On July 9 their season is done. It’s hard to wrap your head around. Not that Ballyheigue will be worrying about that. Not now. Thiswas just what they needed, when they needed it most.

Their duck broken, Ballyheigue should go from strength to strength. The new boys in town are here to stay.

BALLYHEIGUE: Cormac Slattery, Seamie Ó Fuaráin, Jason Casey, Dara Kearney, Graham Slattery, David O’Sullivan, Michael Leane (1-1), Colin Walsh, Ciaran Casey, Philip Lucid (0-2), Brian O’Riordan, Eric Walsh (1-2), Tomás Gaynor, Nathan Guerin (0-4f), Felim O’Sullivan (0-2) Subs: Diarmuid Walsh for D O’Sullivan, 42, Jordan Goggin for S Ó Fuaráin, 53, Rory Duggan for E Walsh, 58

LIXNAW: Martin Stackpoole, Darragh McElligott, Declan McCarthy, Raymond Galvin, John Buckley (0-1), Brendan Brosnan (0-1f), Jeremy McKenna (0-1), Colin Sheehy, Aodhan Shanahan, Darragh Shanahan, Michael Conway, John Griffin (0-1), Shane Conway (0-3), Ricky Heffernan (0-9, 8f), Mikey Kelliher Subs: James Flaherty (0-1) for M Kelliher, 38, Keltyn Molloy for B Brosnan, 43, Eoghan Stack for M Conway, 53, Tom Foley for R Galvin, 57

REFEREE: Niall Malone (Clare)