Ballyheigue capture North Kerry U-21 Hurling Championship title for first time since 1995

The Ballyduff team that were beaten in the North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship final

The Ballyheigue team who defeated Ballyduff by 1-13 to 2-5 to win the 2022 North Kerry Under 21 Hurling Championship

Last Saturday’s hurling action brought 2022 North Kerry Senior and Under-21 North Kerry Hurling Championship titles for Crotta O’Neill’s and Ballyheigue respectively.

The North Kerry Under 21 Final also went ahead and it saw Ballyheigue put in a huge performance to defeat Ballyduff by 1-13 to 2-5 at Dromakee. Kerry senior inter county player, Colin Walsh, won the Player of the Match Award after putting in a superb performance at centre field.

The Paddy Kelly Memorial Cup was presently jointly by Joe Walsh, North Kerry Hurling Board chairman, and Tom and Johnny Foley (grandsons of Paddy Kelly) to the Ballyheigue captain Ciaran Casey. Match referee was Tom Godley from Kilmoyley. It was Ballyheigue’s first victory in this competition since 1995.

In the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final, which was changed at short notice to Ballyduff, Crotta had a 1-14 to 0-14 win over Causeway to win this championship for the sixth time and first since 2001. The John Joe O’Sullivan Cup was was presented to the winning captain, Seán Weir, by Paudie Dineen, Treasurer of the North Kerry Hurling Board. Match referee was Mike Hennessy from Ballyduff.

Dr Crokes won the South Kerry Senior Hurling Championship title last Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium when they overcame Kenmare Shamrocks by 1-20 to 2-13 in the Final. The winning captain and goalkeeper Conor Bohane was presented with the Pa Doyle Memorial Cup by Dermot Reen of the South Kerry Hurling Board. Match referee was Brian O’Sullivan from Renard.