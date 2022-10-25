Ballyheigue are North Kerry U-13 hurling champions

Ballyheigue has won the North Kerry Under 13 ‘A’ Hurling Championship following their 1-10 to 1-8 win over Abbeydorney. This was an excellent game played at Kilmoyley last Sunday with the result in doubt until the final minutes. The Jack and Mike Galvin Memorial Shield was presented to the winning captain, Cillian O’Halloran, by Joe Walsh, Cathaoirleach Bord Iomána Ciarraí Thuaidh. Player of the Match was the Ballyheigue full back, Jack Cashman. The match referee was Tom Godley from Kilmoyley.

North Kerry Under 13 ‘B’ Championships results

Crotta O’Neill’s 2-11 Kilmoyley 2-4; Causeway 2-14 St. Brendan’s 1-2

Round 4 fixtures

Kilmoyley v St. Brendan’s on Saturday at 4pm; Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s on Sunday at 11.30am. Crotta have already qualified for the Final on 6 November.

In the North Kerry Under 21 hurling championship quarter finals, Abbeydorney had a 2-13 to 1-14 win over Tralee Parnell’s and St. Brendan’s conceded to Ballyheigue. Ballyduff reached the Final with a 4-27 to 5-17 win over Lixnaw (after extra time). The second semi-final between Abbeydorney and Ballyheigue is fixed for this Monday {Bank Holiday] at Abbeydorney, 4pm

The Tom Healy Under 15 Tournament got underway last Friday under lights at Abbeydorney.

Results: Group 1: Firies 1-4 Templeglantine 0-4; Firies 1-0 Crotta 4-5; Crotta 6-8 Templeglantine 0-1. Group 2: Tralee Parnells 7-11 Kilmoyley 2-2; Knockaderry 0-4 Kilmoyley 2-8; Tralee Parnells 3-7 Knockaderry 1-2.

In the knockout stage, Crotta defeated Kilmoyley and Tralee Parnells defeated Firies to qualify for the semi-finals on November 4.

The teams on the other side of the draw play on this Friday with games at 7pm, 7.20pm and 7.40pm. Teams competing will be Kenmare, Knockaderry, St. Brendan’s, Lixnaw and Ballyheigue. Teams 9 a side with panels of 15.

The 2022 North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Final between Causeway and Crotta O’Neill’s has been deferred until the weekend of November 12/13 - after the Causeway v St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield [Clare] Munster Intermediate Championship quarter-final on Saturday, November 5.