Ballyduff’s Raymond McGrath to captain Kerry minor hurlers against Cork in Austin Stack Park

Kerry boss Tadhg Flynn has named his side to take on Cork tomorrow in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Kerry minor boss Tadhg Flynn has named his selection to face Cork in tomorrow [Tuesday] evening’s Munster Minor Hurling Championship clash with All Ireland champions Cork in Austin Stack Park, throw in 7pm.

Balyduff’s Raymond McGrath, who lines out on the full-back line, has been selected as captain for the game with the Rebel County in Tralee.

The county minor champions are represented by five on the starting fifteen including the captain as well as star forward Killian Boyle, son of senior star Mikey.

Kerry (v Cork):

1. Tomás Godley (Kilmoyley)

2. Raymond McGrath (Ballyduff)

3. Conor Nolan (Kilmoyley)

4. Dara Nolan (Crotta O’Neills)

5. Gary O'Riordan (St Brendans)

6. Luke Kennelly (Ballyduff).

7. Kian Sheehan (Abbydorney)

8. Seán McElligott (Crotta O'Neills)

9. Luke Rochford (Ballyduff)

10. Calum O'Sullivan (Abbeydorney)

11. Jack Enright (Ballyduff)

12. Liam Óg O'Connor (St Brendans)

13. Killian Boyle (Ballyduff)

14. Charlie Fitzgerald (Ballyheigue)

15. Brian O'Connor (Dr Crokes)

Subs

16. Cillian Murphy (Ballydufff)

17. Ryan Hickey (St Brendans)

18. Rory Reen (Tralee Parnells)

19. Killian Quilter (Causeway)

20. Keelan Best (St Brendans)

21. Darragh Corridon (Kilmoyley)

22. Adam McDonagh (St Brendans)

23. Ruairí Hanafin (Abbeydorney)

24. Tom O’Flaherty (St Brendans)

Cork manager, Paudie Murray, has also named his starting fifteen for the game with the Kingdom.

Cork (v Kerry)

1. Daniel O’Connell (Dromina)

2. Tadhg O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

3. James O’Brien (Fermoy)

4. Eoin Guinane (Valley Rovers)

5. Seán Ahern (Bandon)

6. Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill)

7. Matthew Woods (Valley Rovers)

8. Peter O’Shea (Erins Own)

9. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

10. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

11. Timmy Wilk (Cobh) Joint Captain

12. Eoin O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

13. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) Joint Captain

14. James Murray (Youghal)

15. John Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Ben Heffernan (Glen Rovers)

17 Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers)

18. Cian Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

19. Pete Kelly (Ballincollig)

20. Conor O’Leary (Fr O’Neills)

21 Dylan McCarthy (Killeagh)

22. Jayden Casey (Youghal)

23. Seán O’Donoghue (St Catherines)

24. Stephen Lynam (Glen Rovers)