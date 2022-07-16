Ballyduff reach SHC semi-finals after being pushed all the way by battling Abbeydorney

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC QUARTER-FINAL

Ballyduff 0-26

Abbeydorney 3-15

There were times this afternoon where Ballyduff appeared to be in cruise control. When Garry O’Brien’s charges were almost effortlessly swatting aside the challenge of Abbeydorney. When a place in the county senior hurling championship semi-finals next weekend seemed to be an absolute formality.

Six points up after the first quarter, seven in front at half-time, ten to the good five minutes into the second half, and still with a very comfortable 0-25 to 1-15 cushion after impressive substitute Jack O’Sullivan fired over the bar two minutes into injury-time.

Padraig Boyle had continued the irresistible form that has made him the hottest forward in inter-county and club hurling this year. Eoin Ross was showing the drive and power that has epitomised one of the most improved players all season. Mikey Boyle was simply being Mikey Boyle. And young guns like Kevin Goulding, Adam Segal, Kyle O’Connor and Kieran O’Carroll were buzzing with energy and intent.

Yet Abbeydorney just would not go away. On several occasions, they had almost been pounded into submission by the men from the Cashen, but they would not be lowered onto the canvas. Absorbing serious punishment, almost from the very first whistle, they were battered and bruised, but certainly not broken. The towel could have been thrown in at any stage, but they remained doggedly resolute.

Talisman Michael O’Leary symbolised everything that was admirable about the O’Dorney warriors. Practically on one leg because of a heavily strapped knee, the towering attacker kept summoning up that spirit of indefatigability to just keep on going. By the time he finally hobbled off in the 60th minute, he had notched eight points, and had severely tested the Ballyduff full-back line.

When O’Sullivan slotted over shortly afterwards to leave the leaders in the ascendancy by seven points again, and time running out, that looked like being the sucker punch that would finally floor Abbeydorney. How wrong we were! What happened next almost changed the complexion of the game, and maybe the entire championship.

In the 62nd minute, replacement Jack Parker struck a hit-and-hope free into the square in one last throw of the dice. The sliothar broke, Jack Sheehan reacted quickest and his low drive nestled in the corner of PJ O’Gorman’s net. The deficit was down to four, but surely it was only a consolation score? Surely that was it?

Two minutes later, Parker is standing over another placed ball. It was an easy tap-over point to bring his side within a goal, but the Abbeydorney sub wasn’t thinking of that. Once more, he lobbed the ball into the danger zone, Ballyduff again didn’t deal with the situation with conviction, and this time it was midfielder Stevie O’Sullivan, who scuffed the sliothar home for another green flag to make it 0-25 to 3-15.

Unbelievably, Abbeydorney were only a point behind, and a shell-shocked Ballyduff were, most certainly, entering squeaky-bum time. Analysing how they had lost a ten-point advantage would have to wait for another day. Now they had to respond. This quarter-final had been motoring along seamlessly for them, now they were hanging on for dear life.

Cometh the hour, cometh Mikey Boyle. Receiving a pass from brother Aidan, just introduced, from the very next attack after O’Sullivan’s goal, the inspirational number nine settled the growing Ballyduff nerves with an excellent long range point. When Ross made a vital defensive interception at the other end moments later, the winners could finally take a deep breath after surviving a real, real scare.

It should never have come to that. Six points up, 0-9 to 0-3, after 15 minutes, with O’Gorman pulling off a spectacular save to deny Abbeydorney’s Daniel O’Leary, Ballyduff had flown out of the traps, just like they had done the previous weekend. Even Michael O’Leary’s heroics in the second quarter couldn’t halt the green and white surge as they led 0-14 to 0-7 at half-time.

When Ross’ long range point had the lead up to ten points, 0-18 to 0-8, by the 35th minute, the contest looked like it was done and dusted. But following the example of the limping O’Leary, the likes of Sheehan, Brendan O’Leary and Michael Slattery rose to the challenge, with the latter’s goal four minutes later reigniting the O’Dorney self-belief and allowing them to stay in the fight.

Ballyduff were not as impressive now, especially after losing Kevin Goulding to injury, with the gap being whittled down to four points on a few occasions. However, with the aforementioned O’Sullivan and Kevin O’Connor showing to strong effect off the bench, and Podge Boyle as razor-sharp from play and placed balls as usual, they had done enough to keep the opposition at arm’s length.

That was, of course, until the crazy concession of those two injury-time goals. That heart-stopping finale will have given O’Brien and his selectors much food for thought this week as they switch their sights towards the semi-final. They won’t want a similar scenario to happen again.

For Abbeydorney, their campaign is over. But they certainly died with their boots on.

BALLYDUFF: PJ O’Gorman; Adam Segal, Sean O’Connor 0-1, Kyle O’Connor; Thomas Slattery, Kevin Goulding 0-3, Paud Costello; David Goulding 0-1, Eoin Ross 0-3; Anthony O’Carroll, Mikey Boyle 0-2, Daniel O’Carroll; Aodhan Curley, Padraig Boyle 0-13 (8f), Kieran O’Carroll 0-1. Subs: Jack O’Sullivan 0-1 for A O’Carroll (half-time), Kevin O’Connor 0-1 for K Goulding, inj (35 mins), Paul O’Carroll for Curley (43 mins), Cathal Kearney for S O’Connor (58 mins), Aidan Boyle for D Goulding (59 mins).

ABBEYDORNEY: Nigel Roche; Mikey Clifford, Niall O’Mahoney, Kieran Dineen 0-1; Stephen Egan, James O’Connor, Jack Sheehan 1-1; Stevie O’Sullivan 1-0, Michael O’Leary 0-8 (5f); Brendan O’Leary, Tomas O hAinifein 0-1, Daniel O’Leary; Michael Slattery 1-2, Ronan Donovan 0-1, David Egan. Subs: Jedd Maunsell 0-1 for D O’Leary (half-time), Jack Parker for O hAinifein (34 mins), Jack Hannon for Egan (47 mins), PJ Keane for Donovan (58 mins), Keith O’Connor for M O’Leary, inj (60 mins).

REFEREE: John O’Halloran (Limerick)