The majority of the Ballyduff hurling squad, pictured here this week ahead of Sunday's County Senior Hurling Final, will have to play three championship fixtures over the course of six days next week Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Ballyduff GAA club secretary Michael Hussey has expressed his disappointment and frustration at the situation which will see the club play three championship games in the space of six days starting with next Sunday’s County Senior Hurling Final in Austin Stack Park.

The club will be back in action just three days after this weekend’s final with Causeway in the Premier Junior Football Championship on Wednesday when they’re due to face Brosna in Listowel’s Frank Sheehy Park at 7.30pm.

The club will be back in action again three days later against either Annascaul or St Michaels Foilmore, depending on whether they win or lose against Brosna. It was at the club’s request that the weekend game be on Saturday rather than Sunday with players due to travel on holiday late next week.

“It’s just disappointing that we’ve been put in this position really,” Hussey told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s hard enough trying to keep things going and trying to keep the dual, the hurling and football going, and then when you make a county final you’re struck with this. It’s just tough.

“It’s tough on the football side more than anything else as you’re going to play your hurling final, we’d played four weekends in-a-row up to last weekend in the hurling as it was.

“What you hear back from the County Board is that’s what you have to deal with as a dual club, but just looking at the fixtures calendar that’s come out I definitely think there’s space that they could have gone back another week and given us a full week…

“I don’t see why we should be punished for making it to a County Hurling Final. That’s the way I look at it. And it’s not two or three fellas who cross over, there’s probably just three or four who don’t play either or. The majority of players are playing both.”

Ballyduff’s players have expressed their frustration about the situation, Hussey explained.

“They’ve been on to us [the club’s officials] saying why don’t we just call off the game and I’m saying, you just don’t call off games like. It’s as simple as that. They’re obviously annoyed.

“Especially the boys who were inside with Kerry since last November, the Kerry hurlers, wearing the Kerry jersey all year, doing themselves and their club and county proud. Then they turn around and they get treated like that. It’s just very unfair.

“I’m sure they could find a couple of days in the calendar. It’s just very unfair from our point of view. I appreciate Peter Twiss [County Board Secretary] and the CCC have a job to do, but it’s just very disappointing.”

A similar situation occurred last year with Ardfert having to play Castleisland Desmonds in the Intermediate championship after the County Senior Hurling Final, which sister club St Brendans participated in.

There’s growing frustration within the hurling community in the county that the hurling is being squeezed, in their view, at the expense of the big ball code.

“We’ve looked at the fixtures, we believe there is weekends,” Hussey continued.

“There’s definitely weekends in the County Football Championship that there’s gaps between semi-finals and quarter-finals that weren’t there for the hurling, but are there now for the football.

“We had meetings with the County Board earlier on in the year about the hurling championship being played off so early and so quick and we were told there’s no time, but now we see weekends all over the place.

“And the format for the County Football Championship has changed, now it’s a group stage and a extra round or two in that. I don’t know, it’s the hurling clubs that’s been pushed to the side once again.

“Now the County Football Championship has gone to a group phase so there’s more games in that, the way the hurling clubs feel is that hurling has been condensed down more and more. It’s just disappointing.”