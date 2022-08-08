Kerry

Ballyduff boss Garry O’Brien: ‘I felt like we never got going’

Ballyduff manager feels that, perhaps, Causeway’s big game experience stood to them against his more inexperienced side

Ballyduff manager Garry O'Brien during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Ballyduff manager Garry O'Brien during the Kerry County Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Ballyduff and Causeway at Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

kerryman

John O'Dowd

When the dust had settled on Sunday’s county championship final, and many of his crestfallen players had left the increasingly deserted Ballyduff dressing-room, manager Garry O’Brien was still there. Like everyone in the camp, he had put his heart and soul into trying to bring the Neilus Flynn Cup back in 2022. They had come up just short.

Never the easiest position to be in, when you haven’t even had a chance to gather your thoughts after such a heart-breaking finale, never mind process the ins and outs of the game, O’Brien fronted up and tried his best to explain what had gone wrong for his team over the previous hour and a bit.

