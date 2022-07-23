Ballyduff boss Garry O’Brien hails young guns : ‘They’re they’re standing up here like they’re seasoned hurlers’

Chuffed? You betcha. Satisfied? Largely. Relieved? You bet your bottom dollar.

After a couple of difficult years in the Ballyduff hot-seat, including exiting at the group stage last season, you could tell just from talking to Garry O’Brien what it meant to him to deliver his beloved green and white back to the Kingdom’s biggest day.

When he took the gig he would have known the potential that’s there with these young Ballyduff hurlers seeming ready to take the county by storm in the years ahead.

Nevertheless, their rate of progression has probably taken a lot of us by surprise. They’re reaching their potential sooner than many of us imagined, or more likely their potential is even greater than any of us suspected.

In seeing off Crotta O’Neills on Friday evening they showed just what they can do. Or at the very least they scratched the surface of what they’re capable of. Hurling brilliantly, albeit a little inconsistently over the sixty minutes.

"In the first twenty minutes I thought we were very good, but then we took the foot off the gas, which is something we’re going to have to stop,” O’Brien confided.

“But in the first twenty minutes we were very good, we were taking our scores, opening up the game, but then we took our foot off the gas, sat back too deep, invited Crotta on to us and we only went in at half-time only up by three points, but in fairness now give it to the older lads and the younger lads in the dressing room. They’re all positive everything went to plan in the second half, so delighted with that.”

While Pádraig Boyle stole the show along with his brother MIkey, O’Brien was keen to stress it’s a team game and hailed the contribution of the full 20 players who featured, with special emphasis on the young guns.

“We’ve a nice mix of ages,” he noted.

"You’ve say Adam Segal, Kyle [O’Connor], JP O’Carroll, Kevin Goulding they’re all in the same age group that came up together. They’re all only twenty years of age and they’re standing up here like they’re seasoned hurlers. They’re breaking out with ball. It’s great to see, it’s lovely to see. Ballyduff have legs so it’s great.”

A final awaits now for the famed North Kerry club – winners of the All Ireland title in 1891 – on August 7.

“Pressure now again isn’t it?” he half joked.

"The aim at the start of the year was to get out of the group, we took that step by step and delighted for this bunch of players. They deserve to be in the final. We’re there now so we just have keep on going and push through and try get our hands on the Neilus Flynn.”

For Paddy Weir, Crotta O’Neills chairperson, there were certain positives that could be taken from the game. For one thing his men never gave up, battled to the last.

“They kept coming back,” he said.

"The goals were the real difference in it. Shane [Nolan] got a great goal there at the end with the free, but during the course of the game we didn’t look like scoring goals unfortunately. They showed great heart and determination, but at the end of the day I think the better team won.

“We brought it back to a three-point game at half-time, when you have the two inside the full-forward line Podge and Mikey [Boyle] you're going to be under pressure, like.

"I thought our backs did very well in the first half, they contained them, but as the game wore on I think Ballyduff were a bit more economical with the ball and probably were a bit more physically stronger than our team in certain areas of the pitch, that they were able to break tackles. Listen we’ve no qualms.

“They have big men, and then in the last ten minutes when we were chasing the game Mikey Boyle he was like the Eiffel Tower inside, you just couldn’t pass him, winning ball after ball. When you’ve players like that you’ve always got a chance then.”

Weir was understandably pleased with the effort his side showed, while fully acknowledging that Ballyduff were simply a step ahead of them on this occasion.

“I can’t fault our boys,” he continued.

"They gave everything they had and I’m afraid that’s the joys of sport. You can’t do much about it. Hats off to Ballyduff and as the man says Ballyduff in a final are a different animal again. Hopefully now it’ll be a good final. We have to go back to the drawing board and go again.”