Ballyduff are back in the big time after victory over classy Crotta O’Neills

Ballyduff full-back Seán O'Connor in action against Crotta O'Neills full-forward Declan O'Donoghue during the County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park on Friday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SHC SEMI-FINAL

Ballyduff 2-18

Crotta O’Neills 1-16

They’re back. Back with a bang. Back in the big time.

It’s almost a natural state of being for Ballyduff to be in a county final. Certainly there’s something natural about how they play the game. All the skills on view, backed by power and pace.

That ability to turn on the afterburners and power by their opponents. The ability to muscle, to come through the hustle and bustle with possession in hand, ready to drive it on again.

This Ballyduff side, they look like that real deal. By no means the complete package just yet, but with all the potential in the world to get there in the next couple of seasons.

Heck they’ve got the ability to get there in the next couple of weeks. They’re that good and improving game on game, Garry O’Brien has every reason to be satisfied by their progress.

One or two things he won’t be 100% happy with, naturally enough. Heading into a final with things to work on, though, it’s not a bad place at all to be. Probably the single biggest criticism one could make of this Ballyduff side is that they can sometimes drop off in game.

Take the first half of this game as an example. Despite playing some near sublime hurling at times, Ballyduff would have been a little disappointed at the break to carry only a three-point advantage.

As has been their wont over the course of the championship they raced into a seemingly decisive advantage early on only to see it closed back by Crotta come half-time to a manageable margin.

There were times when Ballyduff were really putting the screws on their rivals, times when it looked like they were going to streak off into the distance. The green and white had it seemingly within their command to demoralise their opponents. Instead they let the O’Neills back into it.

To be fair Crotta rallied wonderfully with four points on the spin from the 23rd minute onwards, but still it felt much more so like Ballyduff failing to press home their advantage than anything else.

It’s not the first time this year Ballyduff have played in patches and when they were good they were very good indeed. After a nip-and-tuck opening ten when Ballyduff looked the better side, but with Crotta’s efficiency keeping them in touch, O’Brien’s men soon began to pull away.

With a pair of points from Daniel O’Carroll and Kieran O’Carroll – a real adornment to this year’s championship – they went four points to three clear by the ten minute mark, but that was but an aperitif.

Next up was a goal of real quality. Paud Costello winning a turnover on his own half-back line, before feeding Pádraig Boyle on the wing. Podge squaring after a blistering run into his brother Mikey, and Mikey with a trademark finish. Liquid hurling.

That put Ballyduff 1-4 to 0-3 clear and with another three points in-a-row from Pádraig Boyle (a free), Mikey Boyle and Kevin Goulding they had it out to a seven point advantage, 1-7 to 0-3.

The scores dried up from there, though, as Ballyduff racked up nine first half wides. It left the door open for Crotta and the Kilflynn outfit took it with points from James Sheehan, Declan O’Donoghue and a pair from Shane Nolan, including a peach right at the death.

At 1-7 to 0-7 at the break, Crotta were left with reason to believe again, if indeed they ever doubted. Whatever was thrown at them, the Kilflynn men showed incredible resilience throughout.

Crotta had the gap down to two early in the second half following a Cillian Trant point, 1-8 to 0-9, but as is typical of a quality side, when the heat came on, that’s when Ballyduff turned up the wick themselves.

On 34 minutes they forced a save on the line from Ryan McElligott on the line from Daniel O’Carroll, after a long ball in was flicked on by Mikey Boyle. There was a vulnerability there as Crotta were forced to chase the game.

Eventually another goal did come, this time through a remarkable run and finish by the utterly dominant Pádraig Boyle on 40 minutes, which left his men six clear, 2-10 to 0-10.

The youngest Boyle brother was like a magnet to the ball at puck-out time. Not alone was he nailing all his frees and hitting some marvellous scores from play, he was working like a dog.

To be fair to Crotta, though, as we’ve said they didn’t ever throw in the towel. Barry Mahony really came into his own in the second half with three wonderful points from play, but even after his third on 52 minutes Ballyduff were still four clear, 2-13 to 0-15.

Swapped points from Pádraig Boyle and Denis Nolan had it still a four-point game with four minutes to go, but Ballyduff really kicked for the line then with points from Kevin Goulding, Eoin Ross (who had yet another stormer) and a pair of Pádraig Boyle bombs – 2-18 to 0-16.

Crotta did rally for one last stand with Shane Nolan, who carried the fight to the last, firing home a free to the back of PJ O’Gorman’s net from about 20 yards out.

It was too little too late at that stage. The die long cast. It won’t be much consolation to Crotta O’Neills that they have lost to a potentially super side in the making.

This was supposed to be their time and Ballyduff, it seems, have stolen a march. That’s the weight of history. That’s what tradition will do for you. Crotta will be back, of course they will. What other choice do they have?

They’re too good not to give it another go. It’s not like they’re a million miles away either. They’ve got fight, they’ve got character, they’ve got quality. It’s just that on this occasion, Ballyduff like a little more of all the above.

No shame in that.

BALLYDUFF: PJ O’Gorman, Adam Segal, Seán O’Connor, Kyle O’Connor (0-1), Thomas Slattery, Paud Costelloe, Eoin Ross (0-1), David Goulding (0-1), Daniel O’Carroll (0-1), Anthony O’Carroll, Jack O’Sullivan, Pádraig Boyle (1-7, 3f, 1 ‘65), Kevin Goulding (0-2), Mikey Boyle (1-3), Kieran O’Carroll (0-2) Subs: JP O’Carroll for S O’Connor, 39, Kevin O’Connor for K O’Carroll, 51, Paul O’Carroll for D Goulding, 60, Aodhan Curley for K Goulding, 64, Antony Kavanagh for J O’Sullivan, 64

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam Sullivan, Ryan McElligott, Bill Keane, Seán McGrath, Rory Mahony, Seán Weir (0-1), Tadhg McKenna, Barry Mahony (0-3), Shane Nolan (1-6, 1-3f), Cillian Trant (0-1), Darragh O’Donoghue (0-1), Paudie Quill, James Sheehan (0-1), Declan O’Donoghue (0-1), Jordan Conway (0-1) Subs: Denis Nolan (0-1) for J Sheehan, 47, Darragh Kennelly for D O’Donoghue, 54

REFEREE: Michael Sexton (Limerick)