Ballyduff and Desmonds play out a classic North Kerry final which ends all square

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC FINAL

Ballyduff 1-11

Castleisland Desmonds 1-11

This is what a North Kerry final is all about.

A hard-fought contest between two sides who just don’t know when to say quit. A battles of wills. A game that swings one way then the other. A game in the balance right to the very last moment, to the very last blast of the referee’s whistle.

The clash between the reigning champions, Castleisland Desmonds, and their challengers, Ballyduff, had all that and more. That it finished all square at the end of sixty frenetic minutes felt about right too, and not just because neither side deserved honestly to lose the game.

No, there was something fitting about a North Kerry game of this magnitude finishing all square and coming down to a St Stephen’s Day replay in the very best traditions of the district.

Certainly such was the quality of fare on view in Con Brosnan Park on Sunday afternoon that nobody who was present will be much saddened by the prospect of doing it all again seven days hence.

For players and management having to negotiate the festive period it probably won’t be quite as welcome, but with such a prize on offer we doubt very much there will be too many complaints from that quarter either.

Both these sides were going as hard at it for the Éamonn O’Donoghue Cup in injury time at the end of the second half as they were at the very start of this intriguing contest.

In those early exchanges it felt like the Desmonds held the upper hand and not simply because of an early Cian W O’Connor score. They seemed the slicker, more confident side. It didn’t take long, though, for Ballyduff to find their feet.

Very early on it became apparent that John Paul Leahy had his men set up brilliantly in defence to stymie the champions – forcing them to shoot from difficult angles and never with anything less than a full press atop of them – but it wasn’t until an early goal-scoring chance for Mikey Boyle was palmed just wide that the challengers began to assert themselves down the other end.

Shortly after Boyle pointed with a beauty off his left. Then a minute later Steve Bartlett was picking the ball out from the back of his net following a lovely sweeping move form Ballyduff, which ended with Kevin Goulding (continuing his fine form of a week previous) finishing having taken a smart assist from Darragh Slattery.

The underdogs were very much on the march now and extended their lead to five points by the first water break with points from Eoin Ross and a Mikey Boyle free – 1-3 to 0-1.

Ballyduff went further clear after the break with a point by the hugely influential Pádraig Boyle as Desmonds, despite owing a lot of the ball, continued to squander chance after chance.

Indeed, in the first half alone the Castleisland men failed to take eight scoring opportunities with shots dropped short, wides hit and even a chance for a goal by Adam O’Donoghue blocked on the line.

Those missed chances had the potential to demoralise the Desmonds, but they kept on plugging away and with points by Luka Brosnan, Luke Lyons and a late fisted effort by Thomas Hickey had it back to a four point game at the break – 1-6 to 0-5 – with all to play for in the second half.

An early Ballyduff score for JP O’Carroll gave Ballyduff some early breathing room, but Desmonds were very clearly on the march and very clearly on top around the middle third with Maurice Hickey increasingly a driving force.

Still for the longest time the scores just wouldn’t come. More missed goal-scoring chances – for Lyons and Kieran Brennan back-to-back on 37 minutes – but bit by bit they were reeling Ballyduff in.

By the second water break it was a two-point game following a pair of Thomas Hickey points – 1-8 to 0-9 – and shortly after it the game was a single score proposition following a third straight Hickey free on 48 minutes.

Three minutes later the game seemed to have decisively swung Desmonds’ way when Maurice Hickey – having played a one-two with brother Thomas at the end of a surging move – stuck to the back of Kevin O'Connor's net. The Ballyduff defence finally showing some signs of cracking.

What didn’t crack though was Ballyduff’s resolve. Not even at finding themselves two points down. Within a couple of minutes Mikey Boyle had stuck the upright with a cracking chance for a goal.

A minute later, following a foul on Goulding, Mikey made it a single point game and on 57 minutes levelled it up with another free – 1-10 to 1-10. Pure Ballyduff grit and heart on display. Ballyduff then took the lead through Pádraig Walsh.

Desmonds, though, are made of fairly stern stuff themselves and a minute into injury time second half sub Dominic Finnegan levelled it up with Peter Curtin shortly after calling time on an absorbing contest.

All square and all ready to go again next Sunday. You really can't beat a good North Kerry final, can you?

BALLYDUFF: Kevin O’Connor, Darren O’Connor, Paul O’Carroll, Thomas Slattery, Kyle O’Connor, Pádraig Walsh (0-1), JP O’Carroll (0-1), Eoin Ross (0-1), Jack O’Sullivan, Darragh Slattery, Pádraig Boyle (0-2), Gearóid O’Mahony, Mikey Boyle (0-6, 1m, 3f), Michael Slattery, Kevin Goulding (1-0) Subs: Dylan Moriarty for G O’Mahony, half-time, Nathan McGrath for M Slattery, 55

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steve Bartlett, Conor O’Shea, Brian Leonard, Gearóid Leonard, Luka Brosnan (0-1), Denis O’Connor, Luke Lyons (0-2), Adam Donoghue, Maurice Hickey (1-0), Adam O’Donoghue, Tomás Lynch, Micheál Walsh, Thomas Hickey (0-5, 4f), Cian W O’Connor (0-2, 1f), Seán Lynch Subs: Kieran Brennan for A Donoghue (inj), half-time, Danny Hickey for S Lynch, 38, Cian H O’Connor for M Walsh, 40, Patrick Hickey for A O’Donoghue, 48, Dominic Finnegan (0-1) for D O’Connor, 57

REFEREE: Peter Curtin (Brosna)