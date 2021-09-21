Ballydonoghue secure quarter-final berth with total performance against Dromid Pearses

COUNTY IFC GROUP 1

Ballydonoghue 4-16

Dromid Pearses 1-9

It’s fascinating to watch when a team receives a serious injection of self-belief, renewed confidence and winning momentum, as Ballydonoghue emphatically showcased in Coolard on Sunday when they inflicted a 16-point hammering on Dromid Pearses to safely navigate their passage into the last eight of the county intermediate football championship.

Rewind three weeks, and although there were extenuating circumstances surrounding the availability of inter-county players and a notable injury list, the North Kerry side were attempting to come to terms with relegation to Division 3 of the County League for next season. That scenario was certainly not in their planning coming into this campaign.

Underdogs then coming into the delayed 2020 junior premier decider, Paul Kennelly’s last-gasp penalty goal that broke Gneeveguilla hearts in the very last moments of extra-time, and brought a county title to Lisselton and the surrounding hinterland, has caused a surge of adrenaline to power through Thomas Dillon’s side, and the entire club.

Having dug out an opening two-point victory over John Mitchels in their maiden intermediate outing, Ballydonoghue, even without absent Kerry defender Jason Foley, added oodles of guile and glamour to the grit and determination of the previous weekend, to drive on superbly in the second period and, eventually, prove far too strong for a depleted visiting side.

In truth, this was pretty much a complete performance from the home team. On the day, they made light of being without their talisman at the back, they were hugely competitive throughout around the middle of the field, and they ended up with ten different individuals on the scoresheet, which they would have taken great encouragement from.

Jack and Paul Kennelly remain the key figures in what is looking an extremely effective forward division, but they didn’t need to be at their very best on this occasion. Sharing the scoring responsibility can only add to the burgeoning sense of togetherness within the camp, although Ballydonoghue will be anxiously waiting for news on full-back Conor Kennelly, who had to be carried off in the first half with what appeared to be a serious looking knee injury.

That opening 30 minutes saw Dromid Pearses give as good as they got. Struggling for numbers, like so many clubs in the South Kerry district, the visitors had to line out without five players who had started the week before in their tough-to-take two-point defeat to St Mary’s in last year’s South Kerry final. Undaunted, and with wind assistance, they did a lot of things right up to half-time.

In a tit-for-tat half, the sides were level at the first water break (0-7 to 1-4), with Dromid’s goal arriving in the seventh minute, when a move involving Dominic O’Sullivan and Niall O’Shea culminated in big midfielder Jim Lynch’s possibly mishit left-foot effort for a point deceiving the Ballydonoghue net-minder and ending up in the corner of the net.

With impressive full-back Shane O’Connor gradually getting to grips with the hitherto rampant Jack Kennelly, with Graham O’Sullivan attacking from centre-back, and Dilan O’Donoghue, Andrew Quigley and O’Shea prompting in attack, the South Kerry men led by the minimum (1-7 to 0-9) approaching the closing minutes of the half.

Earlier black-carded, Jack Kennelly returned to the fray just before the break, and with Dromid themselves having wing-back Michael Sheehan now in the sin-bin, Ballydonoghue struck for a crucial goal in injury-time when Paul Kennelly sent centre-forward Darragh Sheehy clean through the centre and his right-foot deflected drive found its way past Donal O’Sullivan into the net.

Two points up (1-9 to 1-7), and with the elements in their favour in the second half, it was set up for the North Kerry side to put their foot on the accelerator, but that didn’t happen initially, and it took a 42nd minute slotted finish under the advancing goalkeeper from midfielder Kevin O’Donnell to finally put daylight between the protagonists (2-11 to 1-8).

Dromid soon lost Dominic O’Sullivan to a black card and, basically, their goose was cooked. With Brian O Seanachain enjoying a very influential display in the middle of the park, and man-of-the-match Jack Behan the chief ingredient in a potent attacking mix, Ballydonoghue did as they pleased in the final quarter, with Jack Foley’s nonchalant finish and a close-range strike from substitute Mikey Nolan raising further green flags before the referee’s final whistle.

While Ballydonoghue have a remaining Group 1 fixture to play against Kilcummin, they can now look ahead to the quarter-finals. They certainly aren’t favourites to make it back-to-back county titles, but any future opposition cannot afford to under-estimate them.

A period of reflection and rebuilding lies ahead for Dromid Pearses.

BALLYDONOGHUE: Darragh O’Shea; Mike Gogarty, Conor Kennelly, Brendan O’Neill 0-1; Jack Gogarty, Mitch Foley 0-1, Tommy Kennelly; Brian O Seanachain, Kevin O’Donnell 1-0; Jack Behan 0-4 (0-1 free), Darragh Sheehy 1-1, Jim Cremin 0-2; Jack Foley 1-1, Jack Kennelly 0-3 (0-1 free), Paul Kennelly 0-3 (0-1 free) Subs: Tadhg O’Carroll for C Kennelly (inj), 30, Stephen Foley for O’Donnell, 48, Declan Behan for Cremin, 48, Danny Power for O’Neill, 53, Mikey Nolan 1-0 for J Kennelly, 53

DROMID PEARSES: Donal O’Sullivan; John O’Shea, Shane O’Connor, Darragh O’Shea; Micheal Sheehan, Graham O’Sullivan 0-2, Michael Curran; Jim Lynch 1-0, Dominic O’Sullivan; Kevin Sheehan, Dilan O’Donoghue 0-1, Andrew Quigley 0-3 (0-1 free); Jacob Haigh, Niall O’Shea 0-3 (0-1 mark), Paul Connor Subs: Cian O’Connor for S O’Shea, 38, Seamus Curran for D O’Shea, 44, Daniel Curran for Haigh, 54

REFEREE: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).