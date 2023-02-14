Austin Stacks will face John Mitchels in County Intermediate Football Championship derby contest

Recently crowned All-Ireland Club Intermediate champions Rathmore have been pitted against Kerins O’Rahillys, Dr Crokes and Dingle on their return to senior football as they face three of the stronger clubs in the County Senior Club Championship. The other group, Group 1, in the Senior Club Championship puts neighbours Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks in against Spa and Na Gaeil.

In the County Intermediate Football Championship, the 2020 county SFC champions, Austin Stacks, who were relegated to the IFC last October, will face a Tralee derby against John Mitchels in Group 4 of the second-tier championship. Castleisland Desmonds and Ballydonoghue complete the group.

Fossa, who were promoted as County Junior Premier champions in 2022 – and who went on to win the All-Ireland Club Junior Championship title last month – have been draw in Group 2 along with last year’s beaten county finalists An Ghaeltacht, as well as Glenflesk and St Marys.

Group 1 has three club from the Mid Kerry Board – Beaufort, Glenbeigh-Glencar and Milltown/Castlemaine – drawn together, with Gneeveguilla completing that group.

Group 3 has Killarney Legion, Kilcummin, Laune Rangers and Currow.

In the Junior Premier Championship, the 2022 beaten county finalists, Listry, have been drawn in Group 3 alongside Keel, Churchill and St Senans. Group 1 sees newly promoted county junior champions, Firies, drawn against Ardfert, Listowel Emmets and Skellig Rangers. Group 2 has drawn West Kerry neighbours Castlegregory and Annascaul together with Ballymacelligott and Brosna. Group 4 pits South Kerry rivals Dromid Pearses alongside Waterville, in a group completed by St Pats Blennerville and Ballyduff.

In the Junior Football Championship Valentia, who have announced their return to senior football after two years unable to field an adult team in the county league and junior championship, have been pitted with fellow South Kerry club St Michaels/Foilmore, as well as Lispole and Moyvane.

Group 1 will see North Kerry clubs Tarbert and Finuge go head to head in a quartet completed by Cromane and Scartaglin. Knocknagoshel, Renard, Kilgarvan and Beale make up Group 2, while the fourth tier championship is completed by the pooling of Cordal, Duagh, Asdee and Sneem-Derrynane in Group 3.

The first round of group games will see the first the first names team in a group play the third named team, with second to play fourth

COUNTY SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Templenoe, Na Gaeil, Kenmare Shamrocks, Spa

Group 2

Kerins O’Rahillys, Dr Crokes, Dingle, Rathmore

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Beaufort, Gneeveguilla, Glenbeigh-Glencar, Milltown/Castlemaine

Group 2

An Ghaeltacht, Glenflesk, Fossa, St Marys

Group 3

Killarney Legion, Laune Rangers, Currow, Kilcummin

Group 4

Austin Stacks, Castleisland Desmonds, Ballydonoghue, John Mitchels

COUNTY JUNIOR PREMIER CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Ardfert, Listowel Emmets, Firies, Skellig Rangers

Group 2

Ballymacelligott, Castlegregory, Brosna, Annascaul

Group 3

Listry, Keel, Churchill, St Senans

Group 4

Dromid Pearses, St Pats Blennerville, Ballyduff, Waterville

COUNTY JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Group 1

Tarbert, Cromane, Finuge, Scartaglin

Group 2

Knocknagoshel, Renard, Kilgarvan, Beale

Group 3

Cordal, Duagh, Asdee, Sneem-Derrynane

Group 4

St Michaels/Foilmore, Valentia, Lispole, Moyvane