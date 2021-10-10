Austin Stacks to face Kenmare Shamrocks in Senior Club final

Defending champions Austin Stacks will play Kenmare Shamrocks in the County Senior Club Championship final after both same through quite different semi-final tests this afternoon.

Stacks were comfortable – and somewhat unexpected – 14-points winners over Templenoe in Connolly Park, having only led by 0-4 to 0-2 at half time in a game of low quality before a large crowd, before goals from Shane O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Sullivan and a late penalty goal from Darragh O’Brien saw the Rockies home and dry by 3-9 to 0-4.

Down south, meanwhile, Kenmare needed two converted frees from Sean O’Shea deep in additional time to turn a one-point deficit into a one-point, 0-17 to 1-13 win, against a Dingle side that got most of their scores from the Geaneys.

In Tralee, Stacks led 0-3 to 0-2 by the first water break against a Templenoe side that dropped most of their players back inside their own half as the home side struggled to break them down. By half time it was only 0-4 to 0-2 to Stacks, with both sides guilty of poor shooting and sloppy turnovers.

Early scores in the third quarter from Shane O’Callaghan and Michael O’Donnell (free) either side of a fine Tadhg Morley point edged Stacks 0-6 to 0-3 ahead, before O’Callaghan met Kieran Donaghy’s inviting cross with his fist to beat Mark Looney in the Templenoe goal. At the second water break Stacks were 1-7 to 0-4 clear.

Templenoe continued to offer little in attack, with Killian Spillane tied up well by the home defence, and a Brendan O’Sullivan goal after a great passing move in the 59th minute made it 2-9 to 0-4 before O’Brien converted a late penalty after Michael O’Gara was pulled back in the square.

Matters were much more even in Kenmare where there was never more than a three points between the home side Shamrocks and visiting Dingle.

Kenmare led 0-6 to 0-3 at the water break, with Sean O’Shea landing four of them for the hosts, and Paul and Dylan Geaney on the mark for Dingle.

Conor Geaney’s goal just after the restart levelled the contest, and scores from O’Shea, Paul O’Connor and Tom Murnane helped Kenmare to a slender 0-9 to 1-5 half time lead.

Three third quarter frees from O’Shea helped Kenmare into another three-point lead by the 50th minute before Conor and Dylan Geaney and Barry O’Sullivan hit back to level it again at 1-10 to 0-13.

By the 61st minute it was still level before Paul Geaney’s fourth point put Dingle ahead, but O’Shea converted his 10th and 11th scores to hand Kenmare the narrowest of wins and set them on course for a Senior Club final against champions, Austin Stacks.

Senior Club Football Final

Austin Stacks v Kenmare Shamrocks