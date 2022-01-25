Austin Stacks set to nominate Joseph O’Connor as Kerry football captain

Austin Stacks are set to nominate midfielder Joseph O'Connor to the position of Kerry captain for 2022 Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Austin Stacks are understood to have nominated Joe O’Connor for the position of Kerry football captain in 2022.

The Tralee club, which won the right to nominate the 2022 captain along with the Bishop Moynihan Cup last season, are well represented on the Kerry squad this year with Greg Horan, Dylan Casey and Jack O’Shea all named to the bench for last weekend’s McGrath Cup Final against Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium.

O’Connor missed that game due to injury, but is the most senior and well-established of the Austin Stacks players on the panel having been a part of the squad under Peter Keane’s management last year.

That plus a stellar run of form for the Rockies has him in a strong place to nail down a starting berth for the Kingdom this year.

He’s been somewhat hampered in his bid to breakthrough under Jack O’Connor so far in 2022 having missed the McGrath Cup opening games due to his involvement with Stacks in Munster club action and then subsequently with his injury.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor confirmed on Monday that he expects Stacks’ O’Connor to be back in the medium term, with his injury not as bad as initially feared.

“It has been confirmed that it looks like cartilage problem more than ligaments so that is good news and that is about the best news that he could have got,” he said.

O’Connor’s captaincy will be confirmed at next Monday evening’s County Board meeting. Seán O’Shea is likely to retain the captaincy for this weekend at least.