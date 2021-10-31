Kerry

Austin Stacks reward for beating champions is quarter-final against South Kerry

The County SFC quarter-finals take place next weekend Expand

Paul Brennan

Austin Stacks – conquerors of reigning county champions East Kerry – will play South Kerry in the Kerry senior football championship quarter-finals next weekend.

Sunday evening’s draw has pitted the Senior Club Championship winners, Stacks, against South Kerry, while another genuine title contender, Dr Crokes, will play Templenoe.

The remaining quarter-finals is the all-club meeting of Dingle and Kerins O’Rahillys, while Legion will take on the divisional side St Brendans.

The Legion v St Brendan’s and Dr Crokes v Templenoe fixtures are repeats of the 2020 quarter-finals, which St Brendans and Dr Crokes won respectively.

Date, times and venues for the quarter-finals will be confirmed in due course by Kerry GAA CCC, though it is understood that Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium will host a double-header each.

The Kerryman understands that Legion v St Brendans and Dingle v Kerins O’Rahillys will form a Saturday evening double header in Tralee at 5pm and 7pm, while Templenoe v Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks against South Kerry will be in Killarney on Sunday at 1pm and 3pm, subject to confirmation.

In the first round Austin Stacks were 1-7 to 1-5 winners over East Kerry, while Kerins O’Rahillys overcame St Kierans by 1-16 to 0-9 in the first of a Saturday night double-header in Austin Stack Park in front of a large crowd.

Earlier on Saturday Legion won a sudden-death penalty shoot-out against Killarney rivals Spa, after the the teams finished level, 1-13 to 0-16 after extra-time in Fitzgerald Stadium. 

The other first round game played on Saturday, in Milltown, saw South Kerry come through as comfortable 2-16 to 0-5 winners over Feale Rangers.

On Sunday, Templenoe were 1-9 to 0-5 winners over Shannon Rangers in atrocious conditions in Fitzgerald Stadium, while in the second of a double-header in Killarney, St Brendan’s overcame Kenmare Shamrocks by 2-9 to 0-10.

In Tralee on Sunday, Dr Crokes easily accounted for West Kerry by 0-13 to 1-3, while Dingle were the last team to book their place in the quarter-finals when beating Mid Kerry by 1-7 to 0-8 in Austin Stack Park.

Kerry County SFC quarter-final draw

Killarney Legion v St Brendans

Dingle v Kerins O’Rahillys

Templenoe v Dr Crokes

Austin Stacks v South Kerry

