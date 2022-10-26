Austin Stacks not planning any move to retain senior status after being relegated from Kerry SFC

Austin Stacks will not make any move to hold on to their senior club status after losing a county SFC relegation play-off against Kenmare Shamrocks, and will embrace playing in the Intermediate championship and being part of the St Brendan’s district team to complete in the 2023 County Senior Football Championship, according to club chairman Shane Lynch.

Mr Lynch told The Kerryman that despite the “upset and sorrow” among the players, officers and supporters, the Tralee club “fully accept their fate”, and they won’t be taking any course of action that might see the team retain its status as a senior club.

“Obviously there is acute disappointment and upset around the club since Sunday,” Mr Lynch said. “We haven’t officially met as an executive yet, we’ll do that in due course when the dust settles and assess everything around this. But speaking in a personal capacity, and as club chairman, I’d say that we fully accept what has happened. We fully accept the rules of the competition as laid out by the county board at the start of the year. That’s what we signed up to and we’ve no issue. We certainly won’t be putting in any motion or the like to have the situation changed. I think the deadline for motions was last Friday anyhow as it happens.”

“What I would say is that we’re hugely disappointed that as reigning county champions this year, and having won three senior club championships in recent years, that we have been relegated. I’d have to check the numbers but I think over the last couple of years we have lost two, maybe three games of championship football, but it so happens they were the wrong ones to lose. But we, as a club, signed up to the rules the same as everyone else so we’ve no issue.

“What I would say, and it is a conversation for another day, is that maybe eight senior clubs is too few. That’s for the county board or whoever to look at the overall structure of the senior championship, and maybe the county board will address that issue, but it’s not something for us to complain about.”

There had been some speculation since Sunday that the club were considering some way of trying to avoid relegation, but Lynch scotched any suggestion of that.

“I have spoken to dozens of people in our club since Sunday and I can say, hand on heart, not one single person suggested anything like that. That wouldn’t be in the spirit of the Austin Stacks club, not for a moment,” the chairman said.

With Wayne Quillinan departing as senior team manager, Mr Lynch confirmed the search for a successor starts immediately.

“To be fair to Wayne, even though we knew he was leaving us, we didn’t want to do anything until after last Sunday. We have appointed a selection committee but we haven’t discussed any names. There is no major rush but an appointment will be made in weeks rather than months. There are lots of good people within the club, but we will talk to lots of people. We’ll talk to the existing management team, others in the club and anyone from outside who might express an interest.

"Playing intermediate football will be a different challenge next year but there’s great youth in the club and great players there already and coming through,” Mr Lynch said.

As far as the 2023 county SFC is concerned, Austin Stacks will amalgamate into the St Brendan’s team, where they will join Ardfert, Churchill, John Mitchels and St Pats.