Austin Stacks not planning any move to retain senior status after being relegated from Kerry SFC

Relegated Rockies will join the St Brendans district team for the 2023 county senior football championship

Michael O&rsquo;Donnell can&rsquo;t hide his disappointment after Stacks relegation from the County SFC after they lost to Kenmare Shamrocks in the relegation play-off. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

Paul Brennan

Austin Stacks will not make any move to hold on to their senior club status after losing a county SFC relegation play-off against Kenmare Shamrocks, and will embrace playing in the Intermediate championship and being part of the St Brendan’s district team to complete in the 2023 County Senior Football Championship, according to club chairman Shane Lynch.

Mr Lynch told The Kerryman that despite the “upset and sorrow” among the players, officers and supporters, the Tralee club “fully accept their fate”, and they won’t be taking any course of action that might see the team retain its status as a senior club.

