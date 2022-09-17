Austin Stacks never troubled by West Kerry as County SFC quarter-final place is almost secured

Conor Horan of Austin Stacks on the attack as James Scanlon of West Kerry chases him in their County SFC Group 3 Round 2 game at Connolly Park, Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 3 ROUND 2

Austin Stacks 2-13

West Kerry 1-8

Two goals in the closing three minutes of the first half of this contest helped defending champions Austin Stacks take a major step towards qualification for the quarter-finals of the County SFC with a commanding eight-point win over a West Kerry team that isn’t quite out of the running yet but which has a mountain to climb if they are to get back into contention.

Trailing by two points after 21 minutes, West Kerry hit the front a minute later when Killian Falvey finished a slick move to the Stacks goal after Jason Hickson and Mark Manning combined to play the Annascaul man in for a simple slapped goal. It was a score the game – well attended at a sunny Connolly Park – needed, and it was a score that prompted a response from the home side fitting of champions.

Greg Horan slipped over a point from a tight angle on the right side of the pitch and a minute later Conor Jordan came forward to score from an even more acute angle on the same side. If those two points wrestled back the lead for Stacks, 0-7 to 1-3, their next two scores all but decided the result.

Stacks had just lost Brendan O’Sullivan to injury and sent on Sean Quilter, and the one of the substitute’s first involvements was to get the ball to Cian Purcell who then found Conor Horan outside him. Little seemed on, but in a flash Horan crashed a shot from about 25 metres out giving Tomás Pierce no chance of a save in the West Kerry goal.

Two minutes later Stacks’ midfielder Michael O’Donnell took on a shot for a point, and as the ball dropped a metre short Pierce batted the ball back into play. Michael O’Gara was quickest to react, and gathering the ball he rounded Pierce and slipped it to the open goal to put Stacks 2-7 to 1-3 up at half time.

Stacks were, of course, without Joe O’Connor, who suffered an ACL injury in the previous weekend’s opening round win over Na Gaeil, and the Rockies made a couple of other changes to their starting team in that derby. Barry Shanahan and Quilter dropped to the bench, with Niall Fitzmaurice and Purcell coming into the defence and attack respectively, and O’Sullivan replacing O’Connor.

West Kerry – knowing they needed to win after a first round loss to Mid Kerry – started well, with Hickson and Eanna Ó Conchúir working hard to get the divisional team on the front foot. Cian O’Grady got the first score of the game after a good West Kerry turnover, but a David Mannix free and points from Conor Horan and Purcell had Stacks in front by the 10th minute before Shane O’Callaghan extended the Rockies’ lead.

O’Grady’s second point from play made it 0-5 to 0-3 to West Kerry in the 21st minute just before Falvey’s goal threatened to make a real game of it, but Stacks two green flags took all the wind out of West Kerry’s sail by the interval.

A converted free from Eanna Ó Conchúir three minutes into the second half suggested there was still some fight in West Kerry, and to be fair to them, there was. But much like their second half against Mid Kerry the previous week, the accuracy and execution of their chances let them down.

O’Callaghan pointed for Stacks before the evening’s biggest cheer from the crowd came when Stacks’ goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie – who was never afraid to come right out around midfield – got on to an O’Gara pass and boomed over a fine point to make it 2-9 to 1-4 after 37 minutes.

The rest of the half produced little by the way of excitement; Stacks using all their experience to keep possession well and picking off a few points, while West Kerry engineered a few decent points but never really threatened getting the goal they needed to get back into the game in a meaningful way.

Thomas O’Donnell scored two fine points for the visitors, while Quilter kicked a great score for Stacks, but the second half – much like the first – lacked intensity and championship bite as Stacks’ superiority shone through in the main.

While Brendan O’Sullivan’s injury is another concern for the Rockies, they will be happy to have got some more game time into Dylan Casey, who kicked a good score, and Ronan Shanahan, while Kieran Donaghy came on and used his presence and experience to guide Stacks through the last 15 minutes.

A win next weekend against Mid Kerry will secure a quarter-final place for the champions as Group 3 winners, while a defeat could drag them into a three-way tie if Na Gaeil beat Mid Kerry this Sunday, and then beat West Kerry in Round 3.

That’s for then: for now Stacks’ title defence continues with a second win in a week, and there is nothing to suggest that they won’t mount the stoutest of defences of their county title.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie 0-1, Colin Griffin, Conor Jordan 0-1, N. all Fitzmaurice, Greg Horan 0-1, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Michael O’Donnell, Michael O’Gara 1-0, Armin Heinrich, Brendan O’Sullivan, Conor Horan 1-2, Cian Purcell 0-2, Shane O’Callaghan 0-3, David Mannix 0-1 (f). Subs: Sean Quilter 0-1 for B O’Sullivan (inj, 28), Ronan Shanahan for Heinrich (46), Dylan Casey 0-1 for C Horan (46), Barry Shanahan for M O’Donnell (50), Kieran Donaghy for Mannix (50).

WEST KERRY: Tomas Pierce (Annascaul); James Scanlon (Annascaul), Cian O Murchu (An Ghaeltacht), Timmy Moriarty (Castlegregory); Padraig Og O Se (An Ghaeltacht), PJ MacLaimh (An Ghaeltacht), Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); Roibeard O Se (An Ghaeltacht), Jason Hickson (Annascaul); Cian O’Grady 0-2 (Castlegregory), Tom O’Donnell 0-2 (Castlegregory), James Crean (Annascaul); Killian Falvey 1-0 (Annascaul), Marc Manning (Lispole), Eanna O Conchuir 0-3 (3f) (An Ghaeltacht). Subs: Cathal O Beaglaoich 0-1 (An Ghaeltacht) for J Scanlon (ht), Colm O Muircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht) for Manning (41), Steven O Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht) for Falvey (41), Michael Scanlon (Castlegregory) for Crean (49), Cormac Ó Cinnéide (Lios Póil) for C O Murchú (52).

REFEREE: Tom Corbett