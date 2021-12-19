Austin Stacks cruise into Munster final after 10-point win over Newcastlewest

Darragh O'Brien of Austin Stacks is tackled by James Kelly and Darren O’Doherty of Newcastlewest during the Munster Club SFC Semi-Final at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER CLUB SFC SEMI-FINAL

Austin Stacks 1-15

Newcastlewest 0-8

It is a Kerry versus Cork Munster final next month after Austin Stacks easily saw off Newcastlewest in a one-sided semi-final to set up a provincial decider with St Finbarrs that will surely test the Kerry champions much more than they were in Tralee this afternoon.

Stacks would have girded themselves for a tough contest against the Limerick champions but it never materialised, and so the Tralee club will contest their first Munster Club Championship final in seven years, when they face Cork champions St Finbarrs in January.

Stacks were without listed starters Ronan Shanahan, in defence, and corner forward Shane O’Callaghan, but such is their strength in depth that they looked as well balanced and strong as they had been through the county championship. They hit their stride from the get go against a Newcastlewest side that was game and energetic, but lacked a cutting edge in attack that put them in trouble from early in the contest.

O’Callaghan’s replacement Sean Quilter pointed Stacks into the lead from a free in the third minute, and the scores came regularly for the Rockies from there on. Darragh O’Brien converted two frees before Brendan O’Sullivan worked a neat move with Fiachna Mangan for the former to score Stacks first point from play. Another O’Brien free saw Stacks lead 0-5 to no score at the water break.

It wasn’t all bad from the Limerick champions. They defended well in that first quarter, boxing out Donaghy particularly well, and they won their share of possession around midfield. But it was in the red zone where they lacked penetration.

Credit to Stacks for much of that, whose defending was excellent, collectively and individually. As they have been all season, they defended in numbers and with great discipline, forcing the visitors into low percentage shots when they could eventually find a sliver of time and space for themselves.

Newcastlewest’s first score arrived courtesy of an Eoin Hurley free in the 24th minute but Stacks were relentless in their efficiency, and scores from Donaghy (from play and a mark) and two converted frees from O’Brien had Stacks in the ascendancy at half time, leading 0-9 to 0-1.

O’Brien hit two early scores after half time to stretch Stacks’ lead, but then the Limerick men enjoyed their best period. Shane Stack had a sniff of a goal but was fouled in the build-up and Hurley converted the free. Mike McMahon then converted a mark, sub Diarmaid Kelly scored from play, and then their county man, Iain Corbett fired over from distance to make it 0-11 to 0-5.

It gave the sizeable travelling support something to cheer about but their excitement and hope was short-lived. Greg Horan whipped over a good point just before Joe O’Connor’s surging run fed Sean Quilter near the end line, and his inviting cross was tapped to the net by Brendan O’Sullivan to make it 1-12 to 0-5. O’Sullivan followed up with a point to put Stacks 11 ahead at the water break, and it was elementary thereafter.

Newcastlewest managed three consolation scores after that but Stacks were home and hosed. Thinking of Christmas, thinking of a Munster final in mid January, and thinking of their manager Wayne Quillinan, present on the day, whose mother-in-law passed away the day before.

A win for Austin Stacks, then, with perspective.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Barry Shanahan, Joseph O'Connor, Greg Horan 0-1, Michael O’Gara, Fiachna Mangan, Brendan O’Sullivan 1-2, Sean Quilter 0-1 (f), Kieran Donaghy 0-2 (1m), Darragh O’Brien 0-8 (5f).

Subs: Armin Heinrich for J O’Shea (42), Shane O’Callaghan 0-1 for F Mangan (43), Michael O’Donnell for K Donaghy (51), Jack Morgan for P O’Sullivan (53), David Fitzmaurice for M O’Gara (54)

NEWCASTLEWEST: Andrew Ruddle, Michael O’Keeffe, Darren Carmody, Brian O’Sullivan, Eoin Murphy, James Kelly, Steven Brosnan, Cian Sheehan 0-1, Iain Corbett 0-1, AJ O’Connor, Shane Stack, Brian Hurley, Bryan Nix, Mike McMahon 0-1 (m), Eoin Hurley 0-3 3(f).

Subs: Diarmaid Kelly 0-2 for B Hurley (29), Sean Murphy for S Brosnan (ht), Thomas Quilligan for S Stack (39), Lee Woulfe for J Kelly (46), Donnchadh Woods for M McMahon (52).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)