Austin Stacks, Corca Dhuibhne and Dr Crokes enjoy wins in ladies intermediate football championship

Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Austin Stacks 4-9

Beaufort 2-5

This game was played on a beautiful sunny Monday evening in Connolly Park. The game started brightly and the sides were level 0-2 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. Stacks scorers Nicola O'Sullivan and Caoimhe Barry Walsh. Stacks then took over for the remainder of the first half adding a further 1-2 (points from play by Aoife Dillane and Caoimhe Barry Walsh and a well worked goal by 16-year-old Grace Lucid). Beaufort scored another pointed free to leave the half-time score Stacks 1-4 Beaufort 0-3.

It was Beaufort who struck first in the second half with a beautiful goal from play by Bronagh Dorian and suddenly there was only a point between the sides. Kerry minor Grace Reidy raced through to score a lovely individual point before Grainne Kennedy pointed a close range free for Beaufort. Stacks County Star, Aoife Dillane, was rewarded with a fine point from play following a great run from midfield.

Then came the vital score of the game, a beautiful move out of defence, worked excellently through the Stacks lines found Nicola O'Sullivan who completed the move to perfection with a beautifully struck goal. Stacks substitute Mary Moore scored a fine individual point from play to leave the score 2-7 to 1-4 with 10 minutes remaining.

Great credit goes to the Beaufort team who never gave up and were rewarded with a goal scored from distance by Lon O'Connor on the 23rd minute to leave just three points between the sides and some anxious looks around Connolly Park. But Stacks stuck to their guns and just two minutes later when Ciara Nix found herself one on one with the Beaufort keeper, she made no mistake converting a goal to widen the gap between the sides back to 0-6 with five minutes left on the clock.

The hard-working Norma O'Connor got her name on the score sheet with a fine point from play in the 25th minute. Norma's score was quickly followed up by a lovely individual goal by Aoife Dillane capping off a very good evening for the Kerry Senior player. There was still time for two more scores - a long range point by Kerry Minor Clodagh Murray and a Beaufort free scored by Lon O'Connor before referee Mike Hennessey blew for full time.

Austin Stacks: Jemma O'Connell, Karena Slattery, Lara Flynn, Lilly Collins, Ellen O'Connell, Eimear O'Sullivan, Nicola O'Sullivan (1-1) Caoimhe Barry Walsh 0-2 (1f), Grace Lucid (1-0), Mary Moore (0-1), Ciara Nix (1-0), Aoife Dillane (1-3) Norma O'Connor (0-1), Clodagh Murray (0-1), Lucy O'Donnell, Katie Nagle.

Beaufort: Maura O'Sullivan, Caoimhe Foley, Fay O'Donoghue, Maeve Kissane, Ciara Cronin, Tara Clifford, Lily Kerins, Holly Clifford, Orla Murphy, Emma Breen, Ciara O'Connor, Niamh O'Sullivan, Bronagh Dorian (1-0), Lon O'Connor (1-1), Grainne Kennedy (0-4).

Corca Dhuibhne 7-11

Inbhear Sceine Gaels 3-11

Inbhear Sceine Gaels were unlucky in their opening game of the intermediate county championship when they faced a strong Corca Dhuibhne side lead by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh inin Kilgarvan.

The first half was evenly contested with the teams even 10 minutes in with 1-1 apiece. Amy Harrington opened the game for ISG with a beautiful point from a distance. This was followed closely by a rocket to the back of the net from Chloe Cremin. Corca Dhuibhne managed to grasp the lead just after the 10th minute, but ISG pulled away for the next 10 minutes with a point from Chloe Cremin (Free) and one from Emma O’Sullivan going unanswered. This lead did not last long with a goal from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh putting her side in the lead again. Chloe Cremin managed to slot another two points over the bar accompanied by a fantastic shot from Eabha O’Connor before the half time whistle.

Michele Casey threw her body on the line time after time with three fantastic saves in a row in the first half. After three failed attempts the Corca Dhuibhne side managed to sneak another two goals passed ISG before half time. Michelle continued to lead the team with her kickouts reaching Sarah Taylor and Amy Harrington in midfield. The young duo battled their way throughout the whole game and worked excellently together to get the ball down the field to their forwards. These attempts greatly assisted by Julie O’Sullivan, straight off the back of the All-Ireland final last weekend in Croke Park. Julie stood out while giving her all for her club side, soaring above her opponents to win the high ball for her team.

Corca Dhuibhne lead by seven points a half time and cemented that lead with two early goals in the second half. The sun was shining bright against the backs and Michelle in the second half, but this did not dishearten them. Katie Cronin and Lucy Daly put in a joint effort to silence Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. They left their all on the field. ISG were slow off the bat in the second half, but this quickly changed after an outstanding goal from Amy Harrington from 30 metres out. She slotted it straight in over the keepers head and lifted the spirits of the ISG team.

The ISG defence left their all on the field with Louise Foley and Ciara O’Shea stepping in to try and put a stop to the Dingle side. ISG were never disheartened and kept driving through Corca Dhuibhne’s defence. Chloe Cremin racked up another three points and Emma O’Sullivan another point before the match ended. The Kenmare side continued their drive for goal with Tara O’Sullivan skirting the ball over the post in the last 10 minutes. ISG managed to secure one final score with Amy Harrington hitting the back of the net for the second time in the second half to finish of the game for ISG.

Inbhear Sceine Gaels: Michelle Casey, Katie Cronin, Louise Foley, Grace O’Brien, Ciara O’Shea, Julie O’Sullivan, Lucy Daly, Sarah Taylor, Serena O’Sullivan, Aoife Crowley, Amy Harrington, Eabha O’Connor, Joanne McCarthy, Chloe Cremin, Emma O’Sullivan, Tara O’Sullivan, Rachel O’Sullivan, Sharon O’Sullivan, Ava Wiley, Beibhinn Sheehy, Amy Riordan, Enya Schmidt.

