Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan reflects on ‘unbelievable journey’ after club surrender crown

It’s been one hell of a journey for Wayne Quillinan with Austin Stacks and, despite his new role with the Kerry minor footballers, it's not yet over.

The Rockie supremo still has the small matter of a relegation play-off with Kenmare Shamrocks on Sunday, October 23 in Fitzgerald Stadium (curtain raiser to the senior club final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe at 3pm).

"Overall it's been a great run, but we’ve a big game to play in two weeks time (and a bit longer if Kenmare beat East Kerry tomorrow), but it’s been fantastic,” the new Kerry minor boss told The Kerryman after the game with Feale Rangers on Saturday evening.

"It’s been an unbelievable journey. It’s all about winning and if you don't win you’ve got to learn and we've got to learn again after tonight.

"Overall it's been hugely successful for us and the bonds and the memories and the journey you've had along the way has been absolutely fantastic, but we’re down tonight, but we’re not out and we’ve got to go out and prove things to ourselves in two weeks' time.”

The Rockies boss was, as ever, magnanimous in defeat, despite his obvious disappointment at surrendering the club’s hold on the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

“It was probably always going to be a bit of a war of attrition, with the way both teams kind of set up, but I did feel that Feale Rangers took their chances and we didn't at time time,” he commented.

"And I felt that you’ve got to be honest in these times that I felt they were the better side and that the better side won the game on the day.”

Of course, discussion of Austin Stacks’ season cannot be divorced from the injury crisis which has struck the club. Indeed, they were forced to line out on the weekend without Kerry star Dylan Casey on top of everyone else they were missing.

“That’s sport for you,” Quillinan reflected.

"Last year was unbelievable for us. We got a bit of luck along the way last year, but nothing certainly this year. You've got to try and adapt in those situations.

"You try to look for the solution, you don’t wallow over it and stuff like that, and we tried to find the solutions, but tonight in fairness I’ll say it again I feel Feale Rangers were the better side.”

Still for all that the Rockies never ever gave up, even when down four points at half-time in extra-time in the wake of Darragh Lynch’s goal.

“That’s the trait of our boys and that’s the trait we try to drill into them, that the game is never over until the final whistle blows and they’ve great character and they've great heart and great guts," Quillinan said.

"I think they showed that tonight, fighting to the bitter end. They’ll always die with their boots on, we won’t always get the result at the final whistle, but they’ll always have pride in wearing that jersey and that will always carry them through right to the end of every game.”

If there’s one flip side to the season for the black and amber it's that they've blooded some of their younger players. The next generation has stepped up to the plate in a big way round Connolly Park way.

“Absolutely you’re correct and that’s the way we looked at it,” the out-going Stacks boss said.

"For most of the year really it wasn’t about who we haven’t got it was about who we have and there’s guys inside there now who got invaluable experience.

"Five years ago when we took it over the key to it was developing the future of the club and I think the club is in great, great shape now going forward and stuff like that, particularly with the experience of this year the young fellas would have got for their development, which really is the most important thing as well.”