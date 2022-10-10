Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan reflects on ‘unbelievable journey’ after club surrender crown

New Kerry minor boss is keen to stress that the club have a big game ahead of them in two weeks’ time against Kenmare Shamrocks in the relegation play-off

Austin Stacks' Jack O'Shea in action against Feale Rangers' Bryan Sweeney and Cillian Trant during the Garvey's County SFC Quarter-Final clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Austin Stacks' Jack O'Shea in action against Feale Rangers' Bryan Sweeney and Cillian Trant during the Garvey's County SFC Quarter-Final clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Austin Stacks' Jack O'Shea in action against Feale Rangers' Bryan Sweeney and Cillian Trant during the Garvey's County SFC Quarter-Final clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Austin Stacks' Jack O'Shea in action against Feale Rangers' Bryan Sweeney and Cillian Trant during the Garvey's County SFC Quarter-Final clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

It’s been one hell of a journey for Wayne Quillinan with Austin Stacks and, despite his new role with the Kerry minor footballers, it's not yet over.

The Rockie supremo still has the small matter of a relegation play-off with Kenmare Shamrocks on Sunday, October 23 in Fitzgerald Stadium (curtain raiser to the senior club final between Kerins O’Rahillys and Templenoe at 3pm).

Privacy