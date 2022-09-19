Austin Stacks are easy winners over Keel/Listry in inaugural Kerry Club Minor Football Championship final

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘A’ FINAL

Austin Stacks 3-17

Keel/Listry 2-5

Austin Stacks are the 2022 Club Minor Football champions after a superb display of football in Killarney Legion's field. Stacks played phenomenal football from start to finish – and had to, because Keel/Listry proved to have some great talent themselves and played a full part in a gripping contest.

Ryan O'Driscoll started and finished a move to put Stacks on the scoreboard, but Keel/Listry responded in style as Fionnán Griffin picked out Paul Costello and his thunderbolt gave the keeper no chance. Keel/Listry's defence, especially Gearóid Evans, were really impressing at this stage, but O'Driscoll split them with a superb run before laying off to Ronan Carroll, whose goal effort was illegally blocked, with Noah Townsend calmly slotting the penalty.

Paddy Lane clipped over another point and Stacks won the kick-out, with great work by Damien Hogan teeing up Ronan Carroll for goal number two. 1-3 to 1-0. Undaunted, Keel/Listry's Fionnán Griffin won a free converted by Costello and Mark Murphy sent a real beauty between the posts. James Clifford saved from Damien Hogan at close range and sent the ball down the field, where the outstanding Cathal O'Donoghue picked out Murphy again, and he drilled a rocket to the top corner. 2-3 to 2-2.

Ronan Carroll doubled the lead before a mesmerising run by Ben Murphy left Paddy Lane with just the keeper to beat, and the Kerry minor neatly obliged. The same player added another free, but Paul Costello replied at the other end. Stacks finished the half strongly but were denied further goals by two more superb saves from James Clifford, but they did pick off points from Paddy Lane and Colm Browne.

At half-time Austin Stacks led by seven points, 3-7 to 2-3.

Paul Costello kept Keel/Listry in touch with two early points in the second half, but his departure was a big blow at that point and meanwhile, Stacks were lifting into the higher gears and reeling off a string of top quality scores. Colm Browne fisted over for the second time, Ryan O'Driscoll notched two on the trot, Paddy Lane kicked three more frees, and the hard-working Daniel Kirby's point made it 3-15 to 2-5.

Keel/Listry never gave up, far from it, and were very unlucky when a great turnover by Mark Murphy very nearly resulted in a goal, but Stacks just managed to clear their line at the last second. Paul Costello took a quick free towards the corner after Pádraig O'Donoghue was fouled, but Stacks' keeper Michael Tansley made a flying save of his own to claw it away.

Back came a determined Kel/Listry, but three times in a row Stacks somehow managed to scramble clear. In the end Ryan O'Driscoll and Paddy Lane tacked on the final scores, but Keel/Listry deserved to be closer at the finish.

Both teams were warmly applauded as the Cup was presented to Austin Stacks' captain Luke Casey.

AUSTIN STACKS: Michael Tansley, Seán Moynihan, Luke Casey, James Fisher, Pádraig O'Halloran, Ben Murphy, Seán Heaslip, Daniel Kirby (0-1), Colm Browne (0-2), Noah Townsend 1-1 (1-0 pen), Ryan O'Driscoll (0-4), Thomas Deregee, Ronan Carroll (1-1), Paddy Lane 1-8 (0-6f), Damien Hogan. Subs: Steven Conway for T Deregee (21 mins), Donnacha Horgan for S Moynihan (37 mins), David Lucid for S Heaslip (49 mins), Aaron Nolan for R Carroll (55 mins), Dylan Cunningham for D Hogan (58 mins).

KEEL/LISTRY: James Clifford, Mark McCarthy, Dylan Corcoran, Gearóid Evans, Dylan O'Connell, Cian Fleming, Pádraig O'Donoghue, Liam Evans, Fionnán Griffin, Tadhg Gosney, Cathal O'Donoghue, David Evans, Michael Byrne, Paul Costello 1-4 (0-1f), Mark Murphy (1-1). Subs: Michael O'Callaghan for T Gosney (h-t, James Barton for P Costello (35 mins), Oisín O'Dowd for M McCarthy (53 mins), Jack Evans for P O'Donoghue (55 mins).

Referee: Denis Kennelly

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘A’ SHIELD FINAL

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-15

Kilcummin 0-11

This one was in the mix all the way to an exciting finish. Kenmare Shamrocks led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time, with Darren Allmann giving a shooting exhibition on his way to a total of 0-9. Kilcummin lost a player to a second yellow card early in the second half, but impressively dug deep and actually led by two points with ten minutes remaining. However, a strong finish by Kenmare saw them pull away late on to ensure that it was captain Vaughan O'Brien who lifted the Shield in victory.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘B’ FINAL

Listowel Emmets 3-10

Spa 0-9

Listowel Emmets proved too strong for a Spa outfit that showed great heart all through. It was point for point in the opening quarter, Joey McCarthy opening the scoring with a lovely Spa point before Aaron Carey and Robert Heffernan replied for Listowel.

Spa's Timothy Moynihan curled a lovely shot just inside the post and added another two minutes later, but Robert Heffernan punched over the next Listowel point to level the sides at 0-3 each. The first Listowel goal came in the 19th minute from midfielder Eddie Healy. Timothy Moynihan and Aaron Carey swapped scores before Spa were soon descending on the Listowel goal, Luke O’Neill’s effort flying just left of the post. Spa finished the half strongly, Timothy Moynihan (2) and Luke O’Neill points making it 0-7 to 1-4 at half time.

On the restart Conor Sweeney and Aaron Carey (2) quickly increased the Listowel lead before their second goal in the 42rd minute, corner forward Conor Sweeney raising the green flag. Luke O’Neill responded with a point for Spa, but Listowel had begun to dominate the game and Aaron Carey and Conor Sweeney had two more points on the board. Timothy Moynihan kicked one final point for Spa but Listowel hit their third goal on 60 minutes, Aaron Carey the goal scorer and Aaron kicked one final point before the final whistle, Listowel Emmets winning by 0-9 to 3-10.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘B’ SHIELD FINAL

Ballyduff 6-10

Glenflesk 2-11

Ballyduff led by 2-4 to 1-6 in a very tight first half, Stefan Carrick and the outstanding Evan Boyle with the goals – Jack Enright had been denied early on by a terrific save from keeper Liam O'Donoghue. Glenflesk goaled through Darragh O'Connell and he and Callum Cronin added two points each. Jack Enright goaled for Ballyduff on the restart and Evan Boyle added his second to leave Glenflesk with a mountain to climb. They made a very impressive attempt, with Callum Cronin slotting a goal and Jamie Moynihan adding a point, but Ballyduff stayed in control and goals from Jake Segal and Evan Boyle sealed the win.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘C’ FINAL

Castleisland Desmonds 2-9

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-13

In what was a super game played in ideal conditions, Castleisland Desmonds made the better start with an early goal from corner back Chris Devane. Milltown/Castlemaine gradually settled however and six points on the spin saw them take control. However, Desmonds kicked six of the final seven points of the first half, mainly through corner forward Kian Downey, to lead by 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time. Dara Hogan opened the second half scoring for Milltown/Castlemaine. Finn Nolan did reply in kind for Desmonds but Milltown/Castlemaine would hit a real purple patch for the next ten minutes as four points on the trot, three from Dara Hogan and one from full back Gearoid Quirke, saw them edge into a two point lead. Desmonds kept battling away however despite this setback and a quick fire 1-02, Eoghan Shire with the goal and points from Ruairi Burke and Kian Downey put three points between the sides. Dara Hogan's eighth point of the game cut it back to a two point margin, but Desmonds held on to win.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘C’ SHIELD FINAL

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 4-15

Firies 3-6

Firies put up a good battle, but Skellig/Valentia were on top in midfield thanks to great displays from captain Thomas Ashe and Seán O'Connor and the driving runs of Evan McCarthy from centre back, which led to him scoring a cracking goal. The writing was on the wall as the West Kerry combination led by 4-8 to 2-2 at half-time, and try as they might and certainly did, Firies just couldn't really make a subsequent dent in that lead. The diamonds up front were James Fitzgerald, with 2-4 to his tally, and the unerring James Hoare, who slotted 1-4 from a penalty and frees.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘D’ FINAL

Skellig Rangers/Valentia 2-16

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0-12

Skellig Rangers/Valentia lost the county minor league final on penalties and the Central Region final bya single point. Third time's the charm, though, as they really pulled out all the stops for this one. Star of the show was unquestionably Emmett Daly who had a dozen points to his name by the finish. They made a good start, helped by a superb double save of penalty and rebound by keeper Fionn Cusack. Michael O'Sullian and Noah Diosce excelled at the back, Micheál Lynch did well in midffield alongside the man of the match Daly. Darren Riordan goaled in the first half to put them in control and Ben Egan added another with almost the last kick of the game. In between, Daly gave an exhibition of sharpshooting that was to secure his side the title.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘D’ SHIELD FINAL

Northern Gaels 6-14

Duagh 2-9

Northern Gaels, an amalgamation of Ballylongford, Asdee, Ballydonoghue, and Clounmacon, saw off a brave challenge by neighbours Duagh to lift the D Shield. Northern Gaels took control early on to lead by 3-7 to 1-5 at half-time. Stars of the show were unquestionably Robbie Foley with 2-4 and Oisín Healy, who scored 1-5 from midfield, while others to impress were David Lynch, Pa Mulvihill, and Cian Sheehy. Gavin Dillon at wing back and Luke Sheridan at midfield played their hearts out for Duagh.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘E’ FINAL

Castlegregory 3-13

Fossa 3-11

An early goal from Paudie Fitzgerald helped Castlegregory into a five point lead, but two goals from the outstanding Ted O'Gorman, who was to finish with a whopping 3-6 to his name meant that Fosa went in at the break leading by 2-8 to 1-8. Dara Crean fisted a long ball to the Fossa net to even things up and it was a cracking contest thereafter, with Finn Kennelly and Maks Leon excelling in midfield for Fossa, who nudged ahead after Ted O'Gorman slotted a penalty. However, a strong finish by Castlegregory that included a second goal for Dara Crean saw CJ Daniels lift the cup in victory after a great contest between two fine sides.

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘E’ SHIELD FINAL

Knocknagoshel/Brosna 1-16

Na Gaeil 1-11

A close first quarter saw Na gaeil nudge a point ahead. Conor Cahill opened with a Knock/Brosna goal but Na Gaeil replied in kind instantly and it was game on! Cahill and Maurice Lane points and a Liam Cooper free for Na Gaeil made things all square. A rapid 1-1 by Na Gaeil put them in front. Jack Brosnan pulled back a point for Knock/Brosna but they trailed 2-6 to 1-5 at half-time. However they showed a big improvement in the second half and scores from Maurice Lane (3, 1f), Cahill, and the outstanding Jack O'Sullivan brought them level. The game's turning point was unquestionably a stunning goal from distance by Conor Cahill and Knock/Brosna were able to close out an exciting contest from then on. Jack O'Sullivan, Shane Browne, Conor Cahill, and Maurice Lane excelled for Knock/Brosna, while Liam Cooper gave everything to Na Gaeil's cause.