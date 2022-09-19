Kerry

Austin Stacks are easy winners over Keel/Listry in inaugural Kerry Club Minor Football Championship final

Listowel, Castleisland Desmonds, Skellig Rangers/Valentia, and Castlegregory win ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘E’ Club Minor Cup finals

The Austin Stacks team that beat Keel/Listry in the Minor Club Football Championship 'A' Final in Dirreen, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Fergus Clifford, Kerry County Board Coordinator, presenting the Shield to Austin Stacks' captain Luke Casey after the Minor Club Football Championship 'A' Final in Dirreen on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

The Austin Stacks team that beat Keel/Listry in the Minor Club Football Championship 'A' Final in Dirreen, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Jimmy Darcy

COUNTY CLUB MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP ‘A’ FINAL

Austin Stacks 3-17

