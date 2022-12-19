Austin Stacks appoint former Limerick boss Billy Lee to their manage senior football team

Former Limerick senior team manager Billy Lee has been given the task of restoring Austin Stacks’ senior club status following his appointment as Wayne Quillinan’s successor.

Lee, who has previously been involved in club management in Kerry, including the famed Tralee club, will be looking to win the county intermediate championship and return the Rockies to the senior championship immediately, following their shock relegation from the county SFC in 2022.

The 2021 county SFC champions confirmed Lee’s appointment this morning. A club statement said Lee “brings a wealth of experience to the senior manager role, having previously managed the Limerick senior football team for six years, during which he led the Shannonsiders to promotion from Division 4 to Division 2 in just three seasons, to a McGrath Cup win in 2020 and to the 2022 Munster Final.”

The Newcastle West native will be well known to Stacks supporters from his time as a coach with the senior management team in 2016, working with then manager Stephen Stack, and from his role in coaching the Feale Rangers team that defeated Stacks in this year’s county championship quarter-final.

Lee’s extensive experience includes a previous six-year stint as manager of the Limerick senior footballers, as well as managing and coaching the county’s Under-21 team, along with spells as manager of his own club Newcastle West, Feohanagh-Castlemahon in Limerick, and Listowel Emmets.

Austin Stacks chairperson Shane Lynch said: "We are delighted to appoint Billy as our new senior team manager. Billy’s deep experience and proven ability to manage at a club and inter-county level are the key qualities we were looking for in our selection process. His enthusiasm, passion for the game and strong connection to Stacks have been very evident in our discussions with Billy over recent weeks and he is the right man to take the senior team forward. While 2022 didn’t turn out as we would have hoped, Billy takes over a fundamentally strong senior team setup following the tremendous work put in both by the players and Wayne and his management team over the past five years.

“Hopefully this announcement will shorten the winter for Rockies everywhere and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the team playing under Billy’s management in 2023.”

Mr Lynch also thanked the club’s senior manager selection committee for the very thorough and professional manner in which they carried out their task.

Billy Lee’s coaching and backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.