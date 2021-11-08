Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes avoid each other in county SFC semi-finals

Race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup is down to the last four teams

The two championship favourites – Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks – have avoided each other in this morning’s SFC semi-final draw. Dr Crokes will take on Kerins O’Rahillys in what will be a hugely anticipated county senior football championship semi-final in two weeks, while St Brendan’s divisional team will take on Austin Stacks in the other semi-final.

There will be huge interest in the semi-finals pairings in a fortnight, although many GAA fans will be quietly anticipating the prospect of a county final meeting of the two most famed ‘black and amber’ clubs should Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks come through as, arguably, the two form teams in the championship right now.

Dr Crokes demolished Templenoe by 19 points – 1-22 to 0-6 – in Sunday's third quarter-final in Fitzgerald Stadium, with Tony Brosnan scoring 1-4, including the game's only goal from the penalty spot, and veteran championship player Brian Looney kicking five points from play in the second half.

O’Rahillys were also hugely impressive in their quarter-final win over Dingle on Saturday evening in Tralee, with Tommy Walsh really central to the action in the second half, while Jack Savage, David Moran, Cormac Coffey, Barry John Keane, Gavin O’Brien and Conor Hayes all put in big performances in the 2-16 to 0-13 win.

The famed Strand Road club – who were county champions most recently in 2002 – certainly will relish a meeting with Killarney club, who won the last of their 13 county SFC titles in 2018, which was the last of a three-in-a-row.

Austin Stacks’ fine form this year continued in their quarter-final on Sunday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium where they were comfortable and impressive in seeing off South Kerry by 0-14 to 0-6, with Darragh O’Brien scoring eight points.

Stacks – County Senior Club Championship champions for the last three years, who last won the Bishop Moynihan Cup in 2014 – knocked out two-time champions East Kerry in the first round.

Stacks were installed as championship favourites on the back of that, but they will take nothing for granted against a St Brendan’s team that will be playing in their third county championship semi-final in three years.

St Brendans – who are the only one of the semi-finalist never to have won a county SFC title, and are the only division al team in the last four – were easy winners in their 1-17 to 1-9 victory over Killarney Legion, also in Austin Stack Park on Saturday night. Dan Goggin scored St Brendan’s goal to put them 1-9 to 0-2 ahead at half time, and despite an early second half goal from Padraig Lucey for Legion, the Saints never looked like losing.

There will be a real derby feel to the Stacks versus St Brendan’s semi-final, with the latter drawing their players from two Tralee clubs – John Mitchels and Na Gaeil – as well as Churchill, Ardfert and St Pat’s Blennerville.

Kerry GAA’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC) will meet on Wednesday evening to finalise dates, times and venues for the games, which will be played on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

The early indication is that the games will be played apart, presumably one on Saturday evening in Tralee and the other on Sunday in Killarney.

It is possible that the Austin Stacks versus St Brendans game would be played in Austin Stack Park, under lights, on Saturday, November 20, with Dr Crokes taking on Kerins O’Rahillys the following afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium.

There is also a chance that the County Premier Junior Football Championship final between Gneeveguilla and Skellig Rangers could act as a curtain-raiser to a Sunday semi-final in Killarney.

Kerry GAA will also give consideration, before confirming the semi-final match details, to broadcasting one or both games, with RTE or TG4 likely to be interested in a live broadcast of one of the matches. Streaming details, if applicable, will also be finalised and released later in the week.