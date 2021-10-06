Austin Stack Park capacity to increase to 15,500

Austin Stack Park is to see its capacity increase to 15,500 by the end of 2022, Kerry GAA club delegates were told this week.

County Committee Development Officer Liam Lynch informed delegates at Monday night’s County Committee meeting that the crowd capacity of the county ground in Tralee will go from its current limit of 12,000 to well over 15,000 when the development work is completed in the next 12 months or so.

Mr Lynch told that the meeting that the second phase of the redevelopment scheme has been completed at Austin Stack Park, and the increased capacity for spectators will be part of the next phase, which is due to get underway very soon.

“We have completed the second phase and by the time we have completed the upgrading work, hopefully by the end of 2022, the capacity of Austin Stack Park will have increased from 12,000 to 15,500. We are looking forward to completing the Horan’s End and I just want to put on record that we want to thank all the businesses from North Kerry and from Tralee among other areas that have helped in this project over the past seven years.

"I would also like to say thanks to the excellent committee all of whom have been in place since 2015. It’s a phased multi-year model and it’s a model that will not cost the County Board much, if anything at all. I think it’s a model that can be used elsewhere for other developments within the county. So thanks to all the businesses and to the committee for all their hard work.”

County committee chairman Tim Murphy said he wanted to acknowledge the work of the committee and the businesses from the Tralee area as well.

"The capacity is going to increase to over 15,000 and I would be fairly confident that will start in 2022 and get completed by the end of the calendar year next year,” Mr Murphy said.

The Chairman also thanked Liam Lynch – who has been acting as the Kerry GAA Covid compliance officer – and his committee for their hard work over the past eighteen months in fielding over 2000 calls from clubs in relation to regulations and procedures and best practice curing the pandemic.