ATU, Sligo up first for MTU, Kerry in Sigerson Cup

Seán Kelly of NUI Galway in action against Jack Savage of MTU Kerry during the during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

MTU, Kerry have been drawn at home to ATU, Sligo in the first round of the 2023 Sigerson Cup.

New manager Brian Scanlon – who replaced out-going boss Aidan O’Mahony – will face off against the Connacht men on Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm (venue to be confirmed).

Should the Kerry college triumph in that first round contest they’ll face the winners of the first round clash between SETU Carlow and St Marys, and if they lose it’ll be against the losers of that contest.

The second round ties are pencilled in for January 17/18 with the third round fixed for Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, January 25.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of February 7/8 with the final following on Wednesday, February 15.

Round 1

(A) MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo

(B) SETU Carlow v St Mary’s

(C) University of Galway v Maynooth U.

(D) MTU Cork v UCD

(E) Queen’s University v Ulster University

(F) ATU Donegal v DCU DÉ

(G) ATU Galway v TU Dublin

(H) UCC v UL

In the Ryan Cup, meanwhile, the MTU, Kerry hurlers will face off against Trinity College, TU Dublin and Queen’s University in Group A.

James McCarthy’s charges will face off against Trinity College in the first round. No time and date has been confirmed, but it is due to go ahead the week of January 23.

Group A: 1. Trinity 2. MTU Kerry 3. TU Dublin 4. Queen’s University

Group B: 1. UU 2. MIC Thurles 3. TUS Midlands