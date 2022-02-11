Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Armin Heinrich: ‘We trust our conditioning and we’ve talent all over the pitch’

Tralee CBS captain Armin Heinrich with the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup ahead of the final of the competition against St Brendan's College Killarney in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Close

Tralee CBS captain Armin Heinrich with the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup ahead of the final of the competition against St Brendan's College Killarney in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Tralee CBS captain Armin Heinrich with the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup ahead of the final of the competition against St Brendan's College Killarney in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Tralee CBS captain Armin Heinrich with the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup ahead of the final of the competition against St Brendan's College Killarney in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

kerryman

Jimmy Darcy

Like his St Brendan’s counterpart, Tralee CBS Armin Heinrich is fully cognisant of captaining his team, but it sits lightly on his broad shoulders.

It's a huge honour. I've been involved in Corn Uí Mhuirí since I was in third year, so I'm well aware of the size of the competition and what it means to the school. There's a lot of supporters for our team, not just in the school, but around the town and the county. There's a great group of lads and I'm glad to be their captain, but there's a team of leaders there, I'm certainly not alone in that regard. My only job as captain hopefully will be to lift the cup, but it's take a team effort for that to happen.

Privacy