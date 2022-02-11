Armin Heinrich: ‘We trust our conditioning and we’ve talent all over the pitch’

Like his St Brendan’s counterpart, Tralee CBS Armin Heinrich is fully cognisant of captaining his team, but it sits lightly on his broad shoulders.

“It's a huge honour. I've been involved in Corn Uí Mhuirí since I was in third year, so I'm well aware of the size of the competition and what it means to the school. There's a lot of supporters for our team, not just in the school, but around the town and the county. There's a great group of lads and I'm glad to be their captain, but there's a team of leaders there, I'm certainly not alone in that regard. My only job as captain hopefully will be to lift the cup, but it's take a team effort for that to happen.

“You have players from different clubs but with the school you're with these guys every day of the week for six years. There's a great bond built up, even with the various teams, under 15, under 16, you're playing with the same guys year in, year out. Obviously when I pull on the Stacks' jersey, I'm playing against them in local rivalries, but when you're playing for the Green all of that goes aside and you're playing for each other.”

Along with his successes, Heinrich has known his share of disappointments in the game, not least the cancellation of the Hogan Cup after his last Corn Uí Mhuirí Final.

“I suppose after we won the last one, I was looking forward to going again, and then Covid hit, and you'd be thinking “will I get the chance?” This year everything opened up again and settled down a small bit. The chance came, and once a chance comes you have to take it as best you can. We got the team together, we said we were going to give this go, and that's exactly what we're going to do on Saturday.”

Tralee have had some good battles along the way, albeit finishing games strongly. Opposition teams are able to stay with them until late on, when Tralee have the knack of pulling away on the scoreboard. There's no mystery about it to Heinrich.

“I suppose we trust our conditioning, really. We've talent all over the pitch as well, Jordan can pull a game out of the bag for you. They're all there, we all step up when we need to, and that just goes back to the bond that we spoke about earlier. We're all fighting for each other. Listen, we've been tested, against Cahersiveen, against ISK, we're learning on the job. We're going to keep the head down now and try and use what we've learnt over the last couple of weeks and give a performance on Saturday.”