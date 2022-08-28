Ardfert’s scoring masterclass against Skellig Rangers sets up Junior Premier semi-final with Fossa

Daithi Griffin put in a 'man of the match 'performance for Ardfert, scoring 1-6 in their big win over Skellig Rangers

KERRY PETROLEUM JUNIOR PREMIER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Skellig Rangers 0-9

Ardfert 1-18

Last year’s beaten finalists in this competition, Skellig Rangers, fell at the quarter-final stage this year, well beaten by a vibrant young Ardfert outfit that were full value for their 12-point demolition of a shell-shocked Skellig Rangers team that would have fancied themselves in Portmagee on Sunday.

Indeed, Skellig Rangers had qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare in Group 1, but were heavily beaten by Churchill in their final group match, and while that result didn’t materially matter to the South Kerry club, it seems that their earlier positive momentum might have been derailed last weekend.

It perhaps says something that neither Skellig Rangers or St Senans, the other Group 1 qualifer, have reached the semi-finals, while Ardfert and Group 3 winner Ballymacelligott are both into the last four. Consider, too, that while Ardfert had 12 points to spare over Skellig, Ballymac hit St Senans for six goals on Saturday, which would suggest the standard of Group 3 was considerably higher than Group 1.

As to Ardfert’s comfortable win in Portmagee, suffice it to say that the hosts had their goalkeeper Padraig O’Sullivan to thank for keeping the margin down to just seven points, 1-8 to 0-4, at the interval.

Three times the visitors tore through the heart of Rangers’ defence, and twice their goalkeeper pulled off spectacular blocks. In the end, though, it would be third time lucky as man of the match Daithi Griffin burst through for a second time and goaled, albeit off a ricochet from the hands of O’Sullivan.

Skellig had done their homework, but Ardfert, like many dual clubs, had integrated their hurlers back to the fold for these championships, and the St Brendans’s Board club is now a more complete side.

Ardfert brought pace in abundance so Rangers put a sweeper in front of Griffin playing a roaming role in the full forward line. But it came at a cost.

Firstly, it left the home team a man short further up the pitch and the visitors’ superb defence gobbled up virtually every long pass. Skellig certainly didn’t help themselves by kicking six first half wides and sent other raking balls over the sidelines.

Secondly the sweeper tactic simply didn’t work. Brilliant probing passes by Bobby O’Regan often found Griffin despite double coverage and the Ardfert man had 1-3 on the board before the break.

Equally Rangers simply could not subdue recent Kerry minor Rob Monahan who sailed through their defensive lines to notch four points on his own scorecard, with assists for others.

The alarm bells were ringing across Portmagee as early as the 11th minute when Griffin spun past his two markers and raced in on goal but Skellig goalkeeper Padraig O’Sullivan read the shot and dived left to block. Twelve minutes later a fumble in the Rangers’ full back line allowed Nathan O’Driscoll a free run on goal but again O’Sullivan tipped it over the bar.

But then, just before the break, another Bobby O’Regan inch perfect pass sent Griffin in on goal and this time he converted.

Adrift by seven points at the short whistle, the home side tore out of the blocks to get two points from marks courtesy of Diarmuid Keating and Darragh O’Sullivan. But they could not get the momentum needed as O’Driscoll, Monahan and O’Regan replied and the score stood at a grim 0-6 to 1-11 as far as the hosts were concerned.

The final quarter was an academic exercise. Ardfert continued to score at will and passed up a number of goal chances through over elaboration, but b by then they were already sure of their semi-final place where they will face Fossa and the Clifford brothers in what will be an altogether different test of their skills and character.

SKELLIG RANGERS: Padraig O’Sullivan, Seamus O’Sullivan, Fionan O’Sullivan 0-1, Gerard O’Sullivan, Micheal O’Sullivan 0-1, John Murphy, Ronan O’Shea, Ciaran Keating 0-1, Stephen O’Sullivan, Brendan Murphy, Martin O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Keating 0-2 (1m), Darragh O’Sullivan 0-3 (2m), Brian Murphy, Keith Brennan 0-1f. Subs: Sean Kennedy for Brennan (40), Daniel O’Sullivan for D Keating (54), Mikeal Keating for B Murphy (54)

ARDFERT: Nicholas O’Sullivan, Fiachra Ennis, Trevor Wallace, Dara Kearney Sean Brosnan, Stephen Leen, Eric Leen, Eoghan McElligott 0-1, Robert Monahan 0-4, Nathan O’Driscoll 0-3, Bobby O’Regan 0-2 (1f), Brandon Barrett, John Egan, Jordan Brick, Daithi Griffin 1-6. Subs: Fionan Mackessy for Barrett (39), Michael Leane for Brick (39), Ronan Walsh 0-1 for Egan (45), Denis Horgan for Ennis (54), Donal O’Sullivan for Brosnan (54), Darragh Courtney 0-1 for Kearney (55).

Referee: Daniel Clifford