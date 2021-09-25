Analysis: The irresistible lure of a proven winner

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Literally so in this instance.

Jack is back and now that the deed is done, it’s possible to imagine that it was always going to be the case. To think that once the County Board opted to explore their options, it was almost inevitable or even wholly inevitable that they’d turn to the tried and trusted, and maybe it was. With a CV like that who could have stood a better chance of landing the biggest gig in Gaelic football?

Still there’s a certain fallacy we’re all guilty of, in assuming that the outcome of a particular process tells the whole story. In this instance we think it’s probably more nuanced than that.

This seems to have been a full-blooded contest for the crown. Probably O’Connor was always in pole position once he was able to throw his hat in the ring following his departure from Kildare. That’s not to suggest that he couldn’t have been caught, however.

Peter Keane was always fighting a rear guard action throughout the process – the very existence of which suggested the Board was at the very least conflicted about his continuation in the role – but he was still the man in place and not without support.

Stephen Stack, meanwhile, had the appeal of a fresh broom and as news of his candidacy spread last week, support for it grew, amongst the general public at least. It was fresh, it was new, it was a splash of colour across the grey September sky.

There was a real buzz around what Stack was trying to do. The back room team the Listowel Emmets man had formed was impressive for sure, although, perhaps, a little too comprehensive in hindsight given the sheer weight of numbers involved.

O’Connor’s team, by contrast, is relatively bare bones as of yet. That’s not to cast aspersions on Micheál Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy – serious football men with serious resumes of their own – it’s just that compared to the other tickets there’s work to be done. The potential addition of Tyrone defensive guru Paddy Tally for instance, and the rumoured inclusion of Colm Cooper as part of the ticket.

And what does that tell us? That for all the talk these days about the importance of the management team in the appointment process – and emphasis on team – O’Connor won this race because of who he is and not because of who he’s bringing to the party.

That’s the way it should be too. The manager makes the weather. The manager has the vision, and it’s quite clear that O’Connor has a plan for what he wants to do with this Kerry team. There are fewer clear-eyed analysts and thinkers in the game than he.

After all it’s how he turned around the Kingdom’s fortune’s in the middle part of the last decade and with the whispers of Tally's involvement – yet to be confirmed – it seems to be a similar weakness he’s identified this time around.

There will be a drive to add steel and toughness to this Kerry team, much as there was with the introduction of Aidan O’Mahony and Paul Galvin to the fold in 2004. There was no sacred cows for O’Connor in 2004 and there will be no sacred cows for O’Connor 17 years later.

The only thing the Dromid man cares about, is winning. He knows too that for all the talk in these parts about the beautiful game, the only thing the Kerry supporters care about is winning – there weren’t too many complaints about the 2014 final, were there?

It’s all the officials on the County Board care about too and that’s what probably swung it for O’Connor above all else: the lure of a proven winner.

O’Connor’s appointment was probably the lowest risk of them all. Stack and co would have been a step into the unknown. To continue with Keane carried the risk of the stagnation. You can see why they opted to go with O'Connor.

When the chips were down, the Dromid Pearses man looked the surest bet.

Of course, that’s not to say O’Connor’s appointment carries no risk. It’s pretty much unheard of for an inter-county manager to come back for a third term in charge – the only comparisons we can think of are former Donegal boss Brian McEniff and former Kerry hurling boss Maurice Leahy (who had a quite remarkable six terms in charge).

O’Connor has been involved with inter-county management in one form or another since the early to mid-nineties having worked with the late great Páidí Ó Sé with the Kerry Under 21s and seniors. Whatever else he may be, Jack O’Connor is not a fresh face.

Still the notion that the game might somehow have bypassed O’Connor is pretty laughable.

This is a guy who's stayed involved, a guy who’s worked in the Kerry underage structures for five of the last seven years, a guy who’s managed at senior inter-county level for the last two, a guy who led Kildare back to Division 1 just a couple of months ago.

Fret not. He’s still got it, and it’s not like he doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into. He knows the pressure he’s going to be under to deliver and to deliver straightaway as he has in the past.

That level of expectation would be enough to send most of us running to the hills, but that Jack – despite having absolutely nothing to prove to anyone – took it on regardless tells us just how confident he is.

It’s a confidence in himself in himself and a confidence in the talent in this county. There’s too much talent in the Kingdom for Sam to go absent indefinitely. Not with a proven winner like Jack O’Connor at the helm.

There was no mention of the length of term O’Connor will be in place for in the County Board’s terse statement of Friday evening – which oddly made no mention of the out-going managerial team – but we’d envisage it will be for no more than two or maybe three years at most.

That’s about the standard length of a managerial appointment these days anyway, but we can’t imagine O’Connor is in for the long term. Much like his previous two terms in charge, it’ll be get in, get it done, get out. Short and sweet and to the point.

With Declan O’Sullivan as Under 20 manager during O’Connor’s tenure – even if he’s not going to be part of his fellow Dromid man’s managerial team at senior level – there’s the potential for a smooth transition at the end of the third coming. That sound? A plan coming together.

Naturally, all of that is for much further down the line. Right now all that matters is that Jack is back. All that matters is that Kerry GAA have got their man. They’ve got a winner. What remains to be done is to bring canister back to the Kingdom.

Easier said than done, but, perhaps, Kerry’s odds of doing so have shorted as a result of the events of the last 24 hours.

Can’t ask for much more than that.