Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Analysis: The irresistible lure of a proven winner

The appointment of a three-time All Ireland winner was arguably the conservative if obvious choice for next Kerry football manager

With the appointment of Jack O'Connor, a three-time All Ireland winning manager, the County Board have gone with the tried and trusted option Photo by Pat Murphy / Sportsfile Expand

Close

With the appointment of Jack O'Connor, a three-time All Ireland winning manager, the County Board have gone with the tried and trusted option Photo by Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

With the appointment of Jack O'Connor, a three-time All Ireland winning manager, the County Board have gone with the tried and trusted option Photo by Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

With the appointment of Jack O'Connor, a three-time All Ireland winning manager, the County Board have gone with the tried and trusted option Photo by Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

kerryman

Damian Stack

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Literally so in this instance.

Jack is back and now that the deed is done, it’s possible to imagine that it was always going to be the case. To think that once the County Board opted to explore their options, it was almost inevitable or even wholly inevitable that they’d turn to the tried and trusted, and maybe it was. With a CV like that who could have stood a better chance of landing the biggest gig in Gaelic football?

Still there’s a certain fallacy we’re all guilty of, in assuming that the outcome of a particular process tells the whole story. In this instance we think it’s probably more nuanced than that. 

Most Watched

Privacy