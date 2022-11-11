Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Ghaeltacht boss Micheál O’Shea feels maturing group will appreciate final chance more now

Success came early for a lot of these An Ghaeltacht players, but five relatively lean years has sparked a new hunger suggests manager Micheál O’Shea

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht being challenged by Legion captain Brian Kelly during their County IFC semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht being challenged by Legion captain Brian Kelly during their County IFC semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht being challenged by Legion captain Brian Kelly during their County IFC semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Éanna Ó Conchúir, An Ghaeltacht being challenged by Legion captain Brian Kelly during their County IFC semi-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Micheál O’Shea was a happy man leaving Austin Stack Park on Sunday evening. By overcoming Killarney Legion, after extra-time, An Ghaeltacht had just advanced to this weekend’s county intermediate football final, and had signposted the immense character that resides within this squad.

Make no mistake about it, being drawn against the side that had been relegated from the senior ranks at the end of last season, and who were hell-bent on returning to the top tier, was the toughest draw that the West Kerry side could have got.

Privacy