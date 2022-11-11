An Ghaeltacht boss Micheál O’Shea feels maturing group will appreciate final chance more now

Micheál O’Shea was a happy man leaving Austin Stack Park on Sunday evening. By overcoming Killarney Legion, after extra-time, An Ghaeltacht had just advanced to this weekend’s county intermediate football final, and had signposted the immense character that resides within this squad.

Make no mistake about it, being drawn against the side that had been relegated from the senior ranks at the end of last season, and who were hell-bent on returning to the top tier, was the toughest draw that the West Kerry side could have got.

Then, when you counter in the fact that they didn’t have a full squad, had further injuries on the day, wasted chance after chance when they were the dominant force, and had to come back from four points down just to ensure an added 20 minutes, this was real fairy tale stuff for An Ghaeltacht.

“When we went in at half-time, we were happy enough with the way that we were playing, but we were three from eleven on scoring chances, and they were six from six, so that was going to have to improve, and in fairness, it did,” he said.

“We grew into the game, and took more of our scores. I felt Dara Ó Sé stepped up very well in terms of scoring, from play and from frees, that was a big plus for us. I couldn’t pick out a turning point, but I suppose they didn’t put us away, and we kept chipping away at it. Before you knew it, it was 8-7, and we were right in the game.

“We won a few very important kick-outs towards the end, and I think controlled the game for the last ten or 15 minutes. We finished well, and they were carrying a black card into the first half of extra-time, which was a big advantage on a day like that. All we were saying was to keep doing what you’re doing, and that’s what they did, and we saw it out then until the end.”

The afore-mentioned Dara Ó Sé was undoubtedly the game’s revelation, kicking 13 of his side’s 14-point tally, including five from open play, on an afternoon that was, most definitely, not conducive to productive, attacking football. The return of the influential forward, after a spell with Clonakilty in Cork, has been a huge boost to An Ghaeltacht.

“By his own admission, Dara will say that there were a few group games where things didn’t go his way, from frees and from play, and he stuck at it, and backed himself today, and it worked out for him. It’s been huge really, I wouldn’t have known Dara at all, but I watched him last year, and was following his progress with Clonakilty.

“It’s very important for us, because he’s a finisher, a really good finisher, and if you give it to him, chances are that he will score, and he kicked a few very important pressure kicks there as well. I think, for an inside forward today, it was a bad day. It was hard to get good, hopping ball into inside forwards, you were just looking to win it, and then hope for a free, or hope for a runner off you.”

The underdogs’ tag suited An Ghaeltacht in the semi-final, and they won’t be favourites either on Sunday when they go head-to-head with Rathmore, fresh from a very convincing victory over Beaufort. O’Shea is fully aware of the threat posed by Denis Moynihan’s revitalised charges.

“It’s the first time really since 2017 that An Ghaeltacht have gone into the winter time still involved in intermediate, so it’s been a while coming. I think this group in 2017 were quite young, they had just come out of minor, they were very used to success. I think they’ve had five years now where it hasn’t come so easily to them, maybe they will appreciate this, the chance to have another go at it.

“We would have played Rathmore last year in the county league, they’re a fine outfit, an absolutely fine outfit, we drew with them last year in the county league and, this year, they beat us.

"They’re excellent, a fine, fit team, great footballers all over the pitch, it will be a huge challenge for us, but one that we will look forward to. We’re under no illusions as to what Rathmore will bring, we have to try and meet that, and go for it.”

With the likes of Kilcummin, Castleisland Desmonds, Gneeveguilla and, now, Killarney Legion, all put to the sword, An Ghaeltacht will be hoping that there is one more massive performance in the side before the year is out.

Rathmore will probably provide the toughest test of all, but O’Shea and his squad are more than ready to meet the challenge head-on.