An early cut off Cork would help establish terms of engagement between O’Connor and Ricken

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor would be in line for an early season and useful game against Cork if both make it through to Saturday's McGrath Cup final

Jack O’Connor will take another somewhat familiar and somewhat experimental team to Templetuohy tonight to face Tipperary in what amounts to a semi-final of the McGrath Cup. The winner will top Group B and qualify for the competition’s final this coming Saturday; the losing team will end their involvement in the pre-season Munster tournament.

The personnel O’Connor will have at his disposal will be known this morning (the Kerry team is being announced at 10am) but speaking after last week’s win over Limerick, the Kerry manager intimated that he would have less of his planned squad for 2022 to choose from than he did for the first game of the year.

Senior debutants Stefan Okunbor and Pa Warren are back with the respective clubs, Na Gaeil and Gneeveguilla, for their Munster Club final at the weekend, while Sigerson Cup commitments will also dig into O’Connor’s resources for the trip to Tipp. The manager will be without David Clifford, who played last night for the University of Limerick, while Dara Moynihan, Tony Brosnan, Jack Savage and Paul O’Shea are expected to be on duty for MTU Kerry this afternoon against UCD. That subtracts seven players from the 24-man squad Kerry togged out against Limerick last week in Tralee.

Of the obvious absentees from that first teamsheet of the year, David Moran won’t be available as he still rehabs the leg injury suffered in the county final. One or more of Paul Murphy, Gavin White and Tadhg Morley might be available and pressed into action, while the management might have to trawl the county for one or two others to lend a bit more depth to the travelling party.

No matter, Kerry should still be confident of beating a Tipperary team that struggled to a one-point win over a Limerick team that Kerry beat by 23 points four days earlier, whatever about the subtle differences in personnel on all sides.

Jack O’Connor will have taken the result against Limerick with a good pinch of salt, but there was no hiding his quiet satisfaction with the attitude and application of his players in Austin Stack Park last Wednesday, the new faces and the long established ones.

“The lads are very hungry, that is almost the bit that is surprising me. They are very hungry for action,” he said after the win over Limerick. “That hunger shows no sign of waning. And that is great because it rubs off on others. All I am looking for at the moment is attitude and a bit of hunger. They are showing that and that’s great. That’s all you’re looking for at this time of year.”

More of the same against the Premier county tonight, so? Yes, that will be the jumping off point for Kerry this evening, but O’Connor will want the win as well, and for two good reasons, one imagines.

First, a victory will send Kerry to the McGrath Cup final on Saturday. That would be a third competitive match in ten days, and another opportunity to run the eye over some new and returning players like Dan O’Donoghue, Cian Gammell, Darragh Roche, goalkeeper Shane Murphy, and maybe one or two others drafted in.

A final on Saturday would then leave Kerry and O’Connor to decamp back to Currans for two weeks to fine-tune their preparations for the start of the National League and what could be a baptism of fire for O’Connor when he returns to Kildare and Newbridge in opposition to the Lilywhites.

There is another reason why Jack should be anxious for his team to beat Tipperary and qualify for Saturday’s McGrath Cup final. Cork beat Waterford in Pairc Ui Rinn last night and therefore qualified as Group A winners to make the final.

No one in the current Kerry set-up knows better than Jack O’Connor about playing Cork in football matches. From his first coming as manager in 2004 – and before that as a senior team selector – O’Connor is acutely aware of the threat and menace that Cork always pose to Kerry. Even at the lowest ebb, the Rebels are always capable of ambushing and sacking the Kingdom. You think back to the fateful evening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in November 2020 and you’d imagine the last person in the country to be surprised by Mark Keane’s smash-and-grab goal was Jack O’Connor.

Since their relegation to Divisions Two and Three over the last few years – and in the absence of any Championship meetings beyond Munster – there has been nothing life the regularity of Kerry versus Cork meetings that there was back in the Noughties when three yearly meetings was almost the norm, and four wasn’t unheard of. For a lot of those games O’Connor went eyeball to eyeball with whoever was managing Cork at the time.

Last year, as Kildare manager, Jack had one up close and personal look at Cork in a National League Division 2 game in Thurles. But the Rebels were managed by Ronan McCarthy then, and they are not anymore. The new man in charge is Keith Ricken, and it might serve the new Kerry manager well to get any early season look at what Ricken is doing across the county bounds seeing as there won’t be a League meeting before a Munster Championship joust.

Ricken is a manager not completely unfamiliar to Jack: the former managed Cork to a Munster Under-20 final win against a Kerry team managed by O’Connor, and that’s a result that almost certainly still sticks in the Dromid native’s craw.

Of course, a McGrath Cup game in mid-January will foretell absolutely nothing about what will develop in May and June, but with Kerry due to travel to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on May 7 for a Munster Championship semi-final, the Kerry manager would likely prefer to have had one previous sideline duel with Ricken before facing him again in the cauldron on Leeside.

Come May, the Kerry and Cork teams, and tactics, might be some way different to what we could see if the counties meet this Saturday, but an early season cut off each other – with their new managers in tow – could be useful in putting down some terms of engagement.

In the meantime – this evening – Kerry have to overcome Tipperary. Even with a slimmed down squad, there is enough quality, and hunger, surely in the Kerry ranks to get the win and set up a repeat of the 2014 McGrath Cup final, the last time the big two met in the final of the competition. Cork won that game, 1-11 to 0-11, in Mallow.

You don’t need reminding how the Munster Final the following July in Páirc Uí Chaoimh went? Or who won the All-Ireland title that year?